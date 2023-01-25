Two stars to fade (and one trend to buy into) in 2023





In the same way that at the end of each year we start thinking about what could have been, fantasy football managers also think about what their seasons could have been. I personally know, I haven’t stopped thinking about what could have been had I drafted one of the eventual top-scoring quarterbacks, unlike the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers. And since I didn’t get the results I wanted from either of those two signal callers, I’ll probably blur them out in my drafts for 2023. I’m sure I’m not the only one already thinking about which players they’ll completely disappear for next season’s drafts or who they’ll pay absolutely no ADP for. Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals who he’s also fading in 2023, in the video above! Top players will fade in 2023 In the 2022 draft season, Dalton made a bold claim of fading Travis Kelce. The thought process and analysis were good: Kelce was a year older and he wouldn’t have Tirek Hill around to attract defensive attention. Of course we now know that Dalton and everyone else who doubted Kelce would be wrong as he cruised to yet another TE1 finish. Dalton isn’t deterred this year though, as he’ll be fading Kelce again in 2023! Will Travis Kelce finally fall off the fantasy tight end leaderboard in 2023? (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Another star that Dalton is fading is the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray. Murray’s season was lost to a torn ACL, and his recovery is likely to hamper his performance as a dual-threat QB. Not only that, but the Cardinals offense as a whole is in limbo, with Kliff Kingsbury off the picture and rumors of a Andre Hopkins trade arise. It’s not all blurs and negatives, though Dalton also points to a positive trend artists should keep in mind for 2023, specifically with regards to entry-level wide receivers. Watch his full analysis in the video above!

