Tennis star Victoria Azarenka opens allegations she cheated at the Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka opens up on allegations she CHEATED at Australian Open: 'It's one of the worst things I've experienced in my career'
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has revealed it took her 10 years to overcome allegations of cheating over a match against Sloan Stephens at Melbourne Park in 2013.
On Tuesday night, 33-year-old Azarenka turned back the clock to stun world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in straight sets to play a tantalizing semifinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
The 33-year-old opened up about how difficult it was to deal with the claims she broke the rules by taking a nine-minute medial time-out
It’s the first time the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open champion has reached the last four in Melbourne since sealing back-to-back triumphs 10 years ago – and then he was asked about the controversial match against Stephens.
Azarenka was ridiculed at the time for taking a nine-minute time-out during the semi-final, which was interpreted by many as cunning play.
“It was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced in my professional career, the way I was treated afterwards, the way I had to explain myself until 10:30 pm because people wouldn’t believe me. ,’ said Azarenka on Tuesday evening after the game.
“I can really resonate with what Novak said the other day. There’s sometimes, like, I don’t know, an incredible desire for a villain and a hero story to be written.
“But we’re not villains, we’re not heroes, we’re ordinary people going through so many things. Assumptions and judgments, all those comments, are just nonsense because there is no one to see the whole story. No matter how many times I told my story, it didn’t sink in.
“It took me 10 damn years to get over it and I’m finally over it.”
The former world No. 1 has struggled to achieve the same consistency she had in her early career, and has now revealed that she struggles with anxiety issues and has found a number of strategies to overcome it.
“I don’t think you recognize it right away I think it builds until you get to a pretty bad place where nothing makes sense you feel kind of lost and I was at the point where I couldn’t find anything that I felt good about myself, not even one sentence,’ she said.
“I tried to simplify it a bit. I started with not trying to be positive, just trying to be neutral, not get negative,” she said.
“Accept the fear I have. Accept the fear I have. Working through it a bit. That went step by step.’
Azarenka will next face 22nd seed Elena Rybakina for a place in another Australian Open final on Thursday at Rod Laver Arena.
