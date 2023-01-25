No. 15 men’s hockey sees unbeaten run end in 4-3 loss at Albertus Magnus





Next game: amherst 27-01-2023 | 7:00 pm January 27 (Fri) / 7:00 PM amherst History MIDDLETOWN, Conn. A pair of incredible runs came to an end on Tuesday afternoon when the No. 15 nationally ranked Wesleyan men’s hockey team suffered a 4-3 defeat at Albertus Magnus. Wesleyan (11-3-2) sees their eight-game undefeated streak come to an end, while also marking the Cardinals’ first regulation loss this season. The Falcons (15-5-1) lost just once in the past seven games. In a rematch of a November 27 encounter in which the Cardinals broke up the Falcons on the tone of an 8–2 victory in Middletown, Albertus Magnus exacted revenge in a come-from-behind victory in New Haven. Wesleyan led 2-0 in this one and after Albertus scored three unanswered to take the lead, the Cardinals responded to tie the score at 3-3 en route to the third. Just three minutes later, Harley Michaels scored the ultimate game winner. Jake Lacance ’23 was the first to score when he attacked from the blue line and as the Falcons pulled away, the senior took advantage of the miscommunication and shoved home a backhander for the first goal of the game at 15:47 in the game. Just 1:01 later, Kyle Anderson ’24 made it 2-0 by Cardinals like a quick ice saw Danny Judge ’26 penetrate the Falcons’ defense zone with speed. With Anderson on his left, Judge grounded Anderson, who found the back of the net with a slap shot that created the two-goal tie heading into the second period. The second period was a completely different story as the Falcons exploded for three goals in the space of just 5:35 to storm back to take a 3-2 lead. Caden Pattison started the run with a rebound goal on a power play just 1:29 into the period. Kyler Campbell tied the score 1:31 later with a wrist shot from above the left throw-in spot. Alex Gagnon then scored the go-ahead goal and batted in a deflected puck to make it 3-2 Falcons. The goals kept flying in just 2:20 later, with Wesleyan coming up with a response. Wiggle Kerbrat ’23 won a battle down the endboards in the Falcons defensive end. He made a pass with his back to the net Colin Cobb ’23 firing a one-timer that was slammed in right in front of him by Anderson. Anderson’s second score marked the junior forward’s first career multi-goal play. After the second four-goal period, only one was scored in the third and it came off Harley Michaels’ stick 3:16 in the frame. A showdown in the Cardinals’ defensive end was won by the Falcons, and after a battle for possession of the puck, Michaels had time to blast past a wrist shot. Eric Voloshin ’24 for the eventual game winner. A late Wesleyan power play gave the visitors some hope, but both saves for man advantage were turned by Joseph Giacobbo. With Voloshin 1:17 into the Cardinal power play, creating a 6-on-4 chance, only one shot reached the net as Albertus held off Wesleyan for the 4-3 win. Wesleyan seems to be recovering with a big weekend coming up. The Cardinals welcome a few teams that are in the Top 5 of the NESCAC standings, including league-leader Amherst on Friday night. Hamilton is waiting for Saturday.

