All Japan Table Tennis 2023 Commentary Highlights Article No. 3 Japan Table Tennis Association ~ News Summary 3

On the 25th (Wednesday), the third day of the tournament, the mixed doubles, 1st to 3rd men’s and women’s singles and junior men’s and women’s singles quarterfinals from the 4th to quarterfinals will be held.

[Dyblau Cymysg]

In mixed doubles, the quarterfinals are held to determine the top four.

Aim for 2 wins in a rowTomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata(IMG/Nippon Life) are the winning pair of the 2021 World Youth Under 19Daito Shinozuka and Miyu Kihara(Aichi Institute of Technology / JOC Elite Academy / Seisa) and compete for the top 4 entries. Both pairs have qualified for the World Championships in Durban in May and high level rallies are expected with the best in the world.

2021 World Youth Under-15 Winning PairsTeruo Matsushima and Miwa HarimotoDefeated (Kinoshita Academy) in the 4th round and decided to get into the top 8Onodera Shohei Ai Ehiro group(Chuo University) is a T leaguer pairHideta Rishi Namba Yurika group(Ehime Prefecture Competition/Pons Ping Otome Upper Nagoya) defeated 3-1Yuta Tanaka and Chiaki Tanaka(Aichi Institute of Technology, Toyota Industries). A few university student skillsOnodera/Edahiro groupThis will be the third time that a pair of siblings will participateTanaka/Tanaka GroupWhich one will win the battle?

The quarterly programs are as follows:

Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata(IMG/Nippon Life) – Daito Shinozuka and Miyu Kihara(Aichi Institute of Technology, JOC / Seisa Elite Academy)

Shodai Sakane and Maki Shiomi(Kansai Sanritsu Table Tennis Academy) – Tanigaki Yuma Group Okada Kotona(Aichi Institute of Technology)

Shota Tahara and Emiko Taguchi(Resonac, Tsukuba University) – Norihiro Itō and Natsuko Hagii(Nippon University)

Onodera Shohei Ai Ehiro group(University) – Yuta Tanaka and Chiaki Tanaka(Aichi Institute of Technology, Toyota Industries)

[Senglau Dynion]

The men’s singles is played from the first round to the third round.

He recently won the JTTL Final 4 and finished the last Japanese competition for himselfKentarō Miuchi(Citizen Watch) appears in the second round. If they win the second round, they will be defeated in the Fukushima Grand Tournament 2022Shodai Sakane(Kansas Table Tennis Academy). Can you take revenge and stay on the 4th day of the tournament?

All of Japan placed second in 2017Kazuhiro Yoshimura(individual).Takumi Takahashi(Fuji) would play in the first round. Last year he was secondKenta MatsudairaCan you win until the 4th round he (first) is waiting for?

[Senglau Merched]

The women’s singles is played from the first round to the third round.

Achieved a total of 45 victories in the Japanese league and won the Super Golden Racket AwardAyano Seike(Okuwa) in the first roundNana Oshima(Senshu University) are scheduled to play. If they win comfortably, they will finish second in the 2022 Asia Cup and third in the WTT Champions, giving them a strong presence in international competitions and aiming for their fourth All-Japan title.Mime it(Start) in the fourth round.

queen of everythingRin’s face(Sanyo Gakuen Middle School) is from the second round. In the 2022 All Japan Group, he has beaten one business team player after another and is expected to be active in this tournament as well. Last time in the top 16 LION CUP TOP32 / ZEN-NOH CUP TOP32 Fukuoka Tournament both top 8 and show stable power Break type main fightHashimoto HonokaCan you win the 4th round that (MIKI HOUSE) is waiting for?

[Bechgyn Iau]

The younger men play from the 4th round through to the quarter finals, and the top 4 are decided.

2021 World U15 1st Seed Triple Crown WinnerMatsushima Teruzora(Academi Kinoshita) won the Under 14 Cadet Champion in the 4th round.Yoshida Mochida(Aiko Daimyo Denchu) conflict.2nd seed of the top 4 overall high school in the last top 4 tournamentHayabusa Miki(Noda Gakuen High School) second under 14 in the CadetEiki NakagusukuCompete with (Matsuyama Table Tennis School) to compete in the top 16. Who will advance to the semi-finals on the fourth day of the tournament?

[Merched Iau]

The younger women play from the 4th round up to and including the quarter finals and the best 4 are decided.

World Youth Under 19 second in the last tournamentSugarcane Harimoto(Kinoshita Academy)Kotoharu Canoe(Saitama Sakae High School) will play against the top 16. If you win smoothly, you will be among the Inter-High Top 8 in the quarter-finals.Rina MakinoA combination to play against (Yugakukan). Can you decide to try the top 4? in the top 4 of the last tournamentYumoto Fengyu(Kagaoka Liberte High School)Haruka Nogawa(Musashino Junior and Senior High School) play in the fourth round. Attention is also paid to the progress of other added teams.

(Public Relations Committee of Japan Public Interest Incorporated Table Tennis Association)