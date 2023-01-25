‘I’m #1 in the world in list A with a better conversion rate than Kohli, but still ignored’ | Cricket





Every era in the world of cricket has a player or two that defines that era. A player who through his achievements and records both in batting and bowling has set a certain standard in various formats that every other player in the world looks up to. For two centuries in this sport, the world has witnessed many such faithful heroes like Don Bradman, Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne and few others. For the current era, as far as batting goaes are concerned, Virat Kohli has been the epitome. Any number with a higher value than what Kohli does in any format is noticed and highlighted in the cricket fraternity. But a seasoned Pakistani cricketer has claimed his staggering List A record, “better than” that of the former India captain, has been repeatedly ignored by his country’s selectors. Khurram Manzoor, a right-handed batsman from Karachi, played in 26 international matches for Pakistan – 16 in Tests, seven in ODIs and three in T20Is – with his debut in 2008. Of those three games in the shortest format, one featured both Kohli and Khurram, the only one of its kind in his career. The Pakistani batsman, who had only scored 10, was eliminated by a brilliant direct hit from Kohli in what was an Asia Cup game. READ ALSO: Virat Kohli, Miss Jasprit Bumrah, only lone India star to be ICC Test Team of the Year 2022 It was the 36-year-old’s last international appearance. He has since attempted to return to the national side with appearances in domestic cricket, but has been denied. Speaking to Nadir Ali on his YouTube channel, Khurram was asked if a claim he had made in his List A songs was better than Kohli’s. He clarified that while his attempt was not to compare himself to the star batsman from India but to highlight his achievements in domestic cricket amid the selectors’ repeated denial. I don’t compare myself to Virat Kohli. The fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever is in the top 10, I’m number 1 in the world. After me is Kohli. My conversion rate in list A cricket is better than him. He scores a century every six innings. I score a century every 5.68 turns. And based on my average of 53 over the last 10 years, I’m ranked fifth in the world in List A cricket. I also scored 24 centuries in the last 48 innings. Between 2015 and now, whoever opened for Pakistan, I still remain the top scorer among them. I am also the top scorer and century catcher in the national T20. Yet I am ignored. And no one has ever given me a good reason for that, he said. Khurram has so far scored 7992 runs in 166 List A appearances with 27 tons, which equates to a century per 6.11 innings. His average of 53.42 is currently the sixth best in the world among batters who have played at least 100 or more innings. Kohli, on the other hand, scored 14215 runs in 294 innings with 50 tons, which equates to a century per 5.88 innings.

