Jackson State Football offered a job to replace Deion Sanders





The hits keep coming in Historically black colleges and universities. No one imagined that Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed would go quietly into coaching night. Reed was a guest on Roland Martin’s daily digital show Unfiltered on Monday to discuss the ramifications of his time with Bethune-Cookman University. During a long conversation, an emotional Reed said he turned down the head coaching position at both Jackson State and Grambling State. When Martin asked Reed about other coaching positions at HBCUs, an unnamed friend of Reed’s who had been on camera started talking and Reed interrupted. “I changed jobs from Jackson State to come here, Roland Martin,” Reed said, “Jackson State called… Prime called me. Deion Sanders called me herself, man.’ The friend then confirmed Reed’s statement that there had been previous offers before Bethune-Cookman. “Grambling,” Reed interjected in a haunted voice. JSU LOSES PARTY BOWLJackson State football suffers Celebration Bowl heartthrob in Deion Sanders’ final game DEION SANDERS SUPPORTS ED REED:What Deion Sanders told Ed Reed when he parted ways with the Bethune-Cookman football team JSU AND THE CLASSIC OF THE SOUTHERN HERITAGEDeion Sanders, JSU players after the Southern Heritage Classic If this is true, that Sanders and Jackson State offered Reed the job, what does that say about Sanders’ demonstration to keep the coaching employed? “My recommendation goes to TC (Taylor); they know how I feel about TC,” Sanders said after the Tigers’ victory over Southern in the SWAC title game, while sitting next to JSU athletic director Ashley Robinson. “I want TC and some of the staff to stay here. But that’s mine. I’d like to have someone in the house because I don’t really know how to act when someone comes in from the outside to understand how we function. And how we get down. That’s my recommendation, so let’s hang it for TC” Playing in the Cricket Celebration Bowl for the second straight year, Jackson State lost to North Carolina Central 41–34 in overtime. After the game, Sanders accepted the position of head coach at Colorado.

