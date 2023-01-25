Sports
Roger Federer’s wife sparks anger from tennis fans during Australian Open absence
Roger Federer’s wife Mirka has puzzled tennis fans after wearing a sweater with a goat on the front at Paris Fashion Week. Federer will not play at the Australian Open this year after announcing his retirement from tennis in 2022.
However, he has remained in the public eye and recently made his annual appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Accompanied by wife Mirka, Federer mingled with the likes of Anna Wintour, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin.
‘DEPORT HIM AGAIN’: Novak Djokovic under fire at Australian Open
‘HATELY’: Storm erupts after message on camera at Australian Open
But the talk of the tennis world is the jersey Mirka wore. Federer’s wife made her feelings about her husband known with a large blue goat on the front of her black outfit.
In the world of sports, “GOAT” usually stands for “the greatest of all time.” Fans have been debating who the tennis GOAT is for years, with Federer often regarded as the greatest male player of all time.
However, the Swiss champion won 20 grand slam titles in recent years and was overtaken by Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Nadal now has 22 after winning the Australian and French Open titles in 2022, while Djokovic has 21 after winning Wimbledon.
Of Nadal suffered a shock loss in the second round last week in Australia Djokovic has a strong chance to match his record with a 22nd major. In women’s tennis, many believe 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams was in the GOAT, but some point to Margaret Court’s winnings of 24 majors – most of which were won before the “open era” of professional tennis.
Roger Federer’s heartbreaking call to retire from tennis
Federer played the last game of his career at last year’s Laver Cup, teaming with Rafa Nadal for a doubles match at the London event. Both players were moved to tears after the match as Federer said goodbye in front of his adoring fans.
The 41-year-old had planned to return to the ATP tour after a third round of knee surgery, but he quickly realized it wouldn’t be possible. Federer later revealed how Nadal made the cheeky call to leave his pregnant wife in Spain to play his great friend’s farewell, before flying straight back home.
“I called him after the US Open – I waited for him to finish that tournament – to let him know I was retiring,” Federer said. “And I just wanted to let him know before he started making plans without the Laver Cup. I told him on the phone I was probably 50-50 or 60-40 making the doubles. I told him, ‘Look “I’ll keep you posted. You let me know how it is at home. And we’ll reconnect.”
“Rafa said to me, ‘I will do everything I can to be with you.’ And of course that felt incredible to me and it showed again how much we mean to each other and how much respect we have.
“And I just thought it would just be a beautiful, great story for us, for sports, for tennis, and maybe beyond, where we can coexist in a tough rivalry and come out on top and that show, hey , again, it’s just tennis.
“Yeah, it’s hard and sometimes brutal, but it’s always fair. And you can come out on the other side and still have this great, friendly rivalry. I thought it ended even better than I ever imagined. So, a incredible effort from Rafa, and of course I will never forget what he did for me in London.”
