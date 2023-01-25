Qatar ready to host ITTF World Table Tennis 2025: QTTA President

Related story





President of Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) Khalil Al Mohannadi, who is also president of Arab and Asian federations and deputy president of International Table Tennis Federation, confirmed that Doha is ready to host the 59th edition of the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship.In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Mohannadi said that Qatar previously hosted the ITTF World Table Tennis Championship in 2004, and the championship has not been hosted in the Middle East nor the Arab countries since then.Since then there have been numerous problems due to shortage of halls, but Qatar is now ready to host such a global event at 80 percent, thanks to the availability of luxurious and state-of-the-art sports halls, be it Lusail Multipurpose Hall, or in Aspire , along with available hotels, said Khalil Al Mohannadi.He added that the QTTA has teamwork of the Qatari youth with high skills and aptitude, and organizing the event will not be a problem for the Association, pointing out that the world championship is different from the rest of the championships. He confirmed that Qatar is ready to host such an event and will not wait for the inspection team to set the date for the event after it was already set for May 2025. However, due to the high temperature at the time, it was suggested holding the championship in January or February.Moreover, Al Mohannadi pointed out that QTTA has succeeded and excelled in hosting combined championships for many years, adding that Qatar is about to host the Qatar World Table Tennis Championship, which includes 3 international championships and will be completed on January 30, 2023. He added that Qatar previously hosted the Asian qualifiers for the final of the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa, and will continue to host these combined championships in 2023 and 2024, until the world championship in 2025.He outlined that such championships will benefit the players by helping them to reduce financial expenses pointing out that when 3 or 4 championships are combined in one place they will ease the burden on the players and participation in these events helps them raise their global rankings, he said.The president of QTTA confirmed that the State of Qatar has all kinds of opportunities including unparalleled hotels, halls as is the case in this combined championship currently held at Lusail Hall where all the facilities have been provided to the players.Qatar offers things that are rarely offered in other countries, and the QTTA hosts the best championships, and this is evidenced by the significant number of first world champions and title holders participating in these championships, Al Mohannadi affirmed, adding that the QTTA remained the best associations and the first in the world in hosting tournaments.Thanks to the professional work and existential support, the QTTA has excelled and distinguished, and Qatar has classified young players in the world along with players classified at the Gulf and Arab levels, he said.He pointed out that the QTTA ranks first worldwide, in terms of the number of championships organized, as recognized by the International Table Tennis Federation family, and claimed that there is no association in the world that can organize combined championships. for consecutive months.Al Mohannadi told QNA that the COVID-19 crisis that affected all countries of the world and caused a halt in sports activities did not affect QTTA, but Qatar hosted most of the tournaments that stopped in 2021 as nearly 780 players from 75 countries were organized in a combined table tennis tournament at the time. The Chinese national team camp was also hosted for a year and a half, unlike the 227 members of the FIVB whose activities ceased that year. a combined tournament in October 2023.Al Mohannadi emphasized that despite holding many prominent positions in the world of table tennis (QTTA President, Arab and Asian Federation President, ITTF Deputy President), he has not yet fulfilled his ambition as he looks forward to aims to lead the ITTF in 2026. in conjunction with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the International Federation, saying that he is now the President of the Asian and Arab Federations, and aspires to lead the International Federation and will do so in the course of the year 2025 search.Praising the dream team that will lead the Qatar table tennis renaissance project, the QTTA president revealed that this project started four years ago and four players whose rank has risen from fifth to tenth in the world, explaining that the most difficult stage in table tennis is the age groups of 11 to 15 years.Al Mohannadi explained that he is one of the founders and proponents of the idea of ​​establishing the World Table Tennis Foundation (WTT), indicating that it represents the future of the game in the world, where the Foundation has contributed financially to the support of table tennis. and organizationally, as the matches became more aesthetically pleasing, such as the wrestling and boxing arenas that attracted viewers who disliked this game.With regard to the tournaments that the Arab, Asian and International Table Tennis Federations will organize in the near future, he explains that the schedule of these federations is full of tournaments, as the Arab Championship and the Asian Junior Championship in Iraq, the Arab and the Western -Asian championship for clubs in Lebanon. As for the World Championships, this year’s World Championship will be hosted in Durban in South Africa, the 2024 World Championship in Korea, the 2025 World Championship in Qatar, while the 2026 World Championship will be decided by vote this year.