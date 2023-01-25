UConn Recruit Castle selected for McDonald’s All-American Game





UConn Athletic Communications / January 24, 2023 UConn basketball recruit Stephon Castle earned one of the most prestigious honors for a high school on Tuesday when he was one of only 24 players named to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game roster. Castle, a 6-6 point ranger from Covington, Ga., and Newton High School, is consistently ranked among the top 25 recruits in the country. He averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds last year as he led Newton to the Final Four of the GHSA playoffs. He then helped USA Basketball win the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA ​​U18 America Championships. He becomes the 12th McDonald’s All-American in UConn basketball history. The 24 selected players, divided into East and West teams, will compete in the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston (9 p.m., ESPN). “Congratulations Steph and the Castle family,” UConn Coach And Hurley said Tuesday. “He’s had an incredible, highly decorated high school career with USA Basketball and all the different achievements and to top it off with McDonald’s.” Hurley learned of Castle’s roster while the Huskies were in practice on Tuesday afternoon and had not yet had a chance to contact the Castle family. “We’ll do that right after we’re done here,” Hurley said at the post-practice press conference. “We’ll get him on a face and celebrate. What an addition he’ll be. I’m just excited to be able to coach a kid like that because you’ve been hired to do a job with Stacey and Quan’s son and they’re going to make us do the work every day.” Castle is Hurley’s first McDonald’s All-American recruit. The roster is prestigious not only for Castle, but also for the UConn program. “It’s confirmation of where your program is,” Hurley said. “And why they made the decision (to choose UConn) and also what the decision is based on, you’re proud of that. It raises the bar and it’s important for a program to continue to raise the bar.” Castle was the first of the 2023-24 freshman class to commit to UConn, followed by four other top level recruits Jayden Ross, Solomon Ball, Jaylin Stewart and Youssouf Singare who gave the Huskies a consensus Top Five recruiting class. Castle joins 11 other players in UConn history who were selected as McDonald’s All-Americans. The full list: 1978 Corny Thompson 1991-Donyell Marshall 1996-Richard Hamilton 1997-Khalid El-Amin 2000-Taliek Brown, Scott Hazelton 2003 Charlie Villanueva 2004-Rudy gay 2008-Kemba Walker 2009-Alex Oriakhi 2016 – Alterique Gilbert 2023-Stephon Castle

