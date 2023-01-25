Rohit Sharma says Australia’s test series won’t be easy | Cricket news

Captain @ImRo45 collects the trophy as #TeamIndia take the #INDvNZ ODI series 3-0 scorecard https://t.co/TBppsbzWTr — BCCI (@BCCI) 1674576981000

NEW DELHI: Team India stamped its supremacy by completing back-to-back ODI series whitewash against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, but captain Rohit Sharma thought there is no room for complacency as the upcoming Test series against Australia is a will pose another challenge.“Honestly, we don’t talk too much about rankings. It’s about winning games and it won’t be any different when we play the Tests against Australia. It won’t be an easy challenge, but we’re ready,” said Rohit. said during the ceremony.

“In the last six games we have done most things right in ODIs. We are consistent in our approach with the bat and the ball.”

India rested the tempo duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami before the match and replaced them Yuzvendra Chahal and Imran Malik.

Rohit said that despite posting 385 for nine on the board, it was not safe at batting friendly Holkar Cricket Stadium. New Zealand finished on 295 in 41.2 overs.

“Without Siraj and Shami, we wanted to give chances to other guys on the bench. We wanted to bring Chahal and Umran into the mix, put pressure on them. We had runs on the board, but in this kind of terrain there is no total security.” ,” he said.

Rohit praised Shardul Thakur who was India’s best bowler on the day, with figures of 3 for 45 from six overs.

“We stuck to the plans, kept our nerves. Shardul has been doing this for a while, so some people call him ‘Magician’.

“Every time I’ve given Kuldeep the ball, he brings wickets. I just need to give him more games under his belt because wrist spinners get better the more they play.”

The India skipper also had words of praise for young people Shubman Gill who amassed 360 runs in three matches, including two centuries.

“His (Gill’s) approach is quite similar. He’s starting over. As a young player that’s important. He could easily sit on his laurels and take it easy, but he doesn’t.”

In the match, Rohit also broke his three-year break of a century in ODIs by scoring 101 off 85 balls.

“20th century means a lot to me, it was important to play long and bring the team to a good total,” he said.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said that although they were knocked out of the series, the three matches were a great learning experience for the side’s young players.

“The start with the ball wasn’t great and we did well to bring them back to 380. It doesn’t sound good but it is and to then be bowled out in 40 overs didn’t go well for us ,” Latham said.

“It’s our last experience in India before the World Cup, so the boys will be exposed to these conditions in the three games and hopefully it will be useful in October.

“We are building depth in this group without (Tim) Southee and others. Fingers crossed on my form for the World Cup. Hopefully we can learn the lessons for the T20 series.”

Thakur was named Player of the Match for his excellent play and the right arm pacer said he is always ready to contribute to the success of the team.

“I’m very loved by them and even I like my teammates. At some point they will come after you, and it’s important to stay in the moment and not get ahead of yourself.

“I ask myself what needs to be done and do it next time. I don’t think too much because we have to be ready for all situations, be it with the bat or the ball. Everyone likes to bat and it modern game is all about hitting,” he said.

Series player Gill said he was pleased with his performance as he didn’t change his approach to his game.

“It feels nice when you perform well. It’s satisfying. I haven’t changed my approach much. I try to turn those starts into big ones, to express myself. I try to play according to the situation and circumstances, not looking at my score.” ,” he said.

“Our bowlers have done a good job and bowled very well on this wicket because at one point it looked like it could go either way.”

(with PTI inputs)