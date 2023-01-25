Michigan State football gets second visit from David Stone in 3 weeks

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reacts to a game against Akron during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

If you’re wondering how interested five-star defensive lineman David Stone is in Michigan State football, you should know that he loves East Lansing.

Stone made an unofficial visit to the state of Michigan a few weeks ago, and he’s headed back to East Lansing this weekend for another unofficial visit. It’s almost unheard of for a five-star out-of-state candidate to attend a school twice in three weeks.

He announced this on Twitter on Monday evening.

Back to Msu this weekend.

Miami in March

A&M’s spring game — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) January 23, 2023

Not only will Stone be returning this weekend, but there are also reports that he will be bringing his mother with him, which is a good sign. This could mean she wants to see how comfortable he is there and he wants to see if she likes Mel Tucker and the staff.

This is an important development.

Michigan State football still has a lot to prove

While Stone loves him at Michigan State and vice versa, the Spartans still have to prove to him that they can make the right acquisition for the next defensive line coach.

When it was announced that Marco Coleman would be leaving Michigan state to attend Georgia Tech, Stone was quite vocal that that was a tough pill to swallow. He developed a strong relationship with Coleman only to take it away just like that. He said it wouldn’t hurt the Spartans’ chances of landing him, but he would have to reevaluate when the new staff member was hired.

Let’s hope this visit is a sign that Stone is getting closer to a decision and that he might want his mom to feel comfortable in his new home.

We can hope.