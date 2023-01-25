Boris Becker hints at Nadal’s retirement: his days in tennis are numbered





German tennis legend Boris Becker thinks that Rafael Nadal could be well on his way to retirement. Becker saw the Spaniard’s Australian Open departure as a sign that his time could soon be up. Nadal suffered an injury during his straight-set loss to world No. 65 Mackenzie McDonald Wednesday in the second round. The Mallorcan won the tournament last year, but this time he will not increase his record of 22 Grand Slams. “We’ve been talking about the change of generation for a long time, and then Nadal comes along last year and wins not only in Melbourne but also in Paris.” Becker said on Eurosport Germany’s Matchball Becker show. “The question was: will he play until he is 40? I don’t think so. Yesterday was the first step towards his retirement. “An injury like that is tough and at this age it takes even longer to get back into shape. I hope and pray he gets better soon and we’ll see him fresh and fresh again at the latest in Paris, but I think his days are numbered.” A sports legend Becker believes that Nadal‘s legacy goes beyond tennis and that he made a vital contribution to the sport. Despite thinking he will have to retire soon, he still thinks he will win the French Open this year. “He is not just a tennis legend, he is a sports legend. He is one of the most important sportsmen of the last 25 years. He has changed tennis and made it even more popular in his home country of Spain,” he said. Becker. “He can become president if he wants to. I think there would be a big gap if Rafa doesn’t play anymore, but I think he will pick up the racket again.” “The clay court season will be his priority. If he is fit, he is still my favorite for the French Open, but Rafael Nadal eventually gets older.” Nadal, for his part, is tired of being asked about his retirement, insisting he had “come here to play” when asked repeatedly in Australia. He has been sidelined for six to eight weeks now, but should be back in time for the clay-court season.

