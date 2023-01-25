Bob Jones of the Senators will continue to coach after the diagnosis of ALS

Ottawa senators rally around assistant coach Bob Jones following his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis.

Jones was diagnosed in early January, and soon after he told players and coaches about the Senators. The team announced its diagnosis Tuesday as Jones and his family seek to raise awareness of ALS research.

“It makes us want to let it all go because we think a loss or a bad game is the end of the world, but no, there are people in life who go through much harder things,” said captain Brady Tkachuk. “The fact that he wants to be here every step of the way and see us all as a group and organization, to achieve our dreams, I think says a lot about the person he is and how much he cares about this team and the players in the dressing room .

“It makes us want to find that extra level to get the job done. It’s an honor.”

Jones, 53, is currently in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Senators after being named head coach of DJ Smith’s staff on July 5, 2019.

He’s just a guy who has cared about players for decades. Senators head coach DJ Smith on assistant Bob Jones

He joined the club having previous experience in the American Hockey League and a decorated Ontario Hockey League coaching career spanning over 20 seasons.

“I’ve known him for a long time. Players love him, his wife, his kids, all his friends,” said Smith. “I know how many texts he’s received and I received about him today.

“He’s just a guy who has cared about players for decades.”

Bob Jones is one of the kindest, funniest and most gentle people you will ever meet. Brave of him and his family for sharing his ALS diagnosis to help others. He is at work today. # Sens pic.twitter.com/C0GbsUvfZp —@SunGarrioch

‘Full organization support’

An off-season resident of Tecumseh, Ont., Jones and his wife, Paige, have two children, Blake and Brianna. The Jones family has asked those considering contributions to consider both the ALS Society of Canada and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“We have been working internally with Bob and his family as he takes on this challenge,” Dorion said in a statement. “Although Bob will continue his coaching duties, he has the full support of the organization to take all the time he needs away from the club during the season to focus on his health and his family.”

ALS is a progressive disease of the nervous system that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control. It is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the Hall of Fame baseball player who was diagnosed with the disease in 1939.

Calgary Flames assistant GMChris Snow also has ALS. He was diagnosed with the disease in January 2020.

Smith said Jones and Snow feel sorry for having ALS.

“I think it meant a lot to reach out to someone who has it,” Smith said. “Unless someone is going through what you are going through, it’s very hard to listen to advice.

“I don’t know, you know, I’m not in his shoes. But it [helps to talk to]someone else in the hockey world who went through it, who went to work every day, who stayed sane the whole time.”