Australian Open: Stunned Linette defeats Pliskova to reach first Grand Slam semifinal





Magda Linette reacted with disbelief after continuing her dream run to the Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday with a stunning 6-3 7-5 victory over former world champion Karolina Pliskova. The unheralded Pole played wonderfully controlled tennis that belied her ranking of 45th in the world to take a well-deserved victory in the blazing sun at Rod Laver Arena. Linette was expected to play second fiddle to compatriot Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park, but will now compete for a spot in the final against either Aryna Sabalenka or Donna Vekic, who will face off in Wednesday’s second quarter-final. It’s so much and I can’t really believe it, said the 30-year-old. They really are dreams come true. We’re moving on though, I don’t want to get too excited because we’re still in the tournament, but I’m super thankful and happy. After both players broke in their opening service game, Linette showed more composure and took control of the first set as two-time Grand Slam finalist Pliskova committed 14 of the 36 unforced errors she would commit during the match. Pliskova knew she had to improve her game in the second set and ramped up the raspy forehand, but Linette had the answer to everything the Czech threw at her. She saved two break points to hold on to 2-2 and then earned three of her own on Pliskova’s next service game as the Czech fought back with a pair of big winners. The set remained on serve, but Linette seemed to have the upper hand, winning a point with a sublime running backhand crosscourt winner, and she plunged to 6-5 as Pliskova gave her two chances with a double fault. She threw her racket to the ground after nervously serving out for the match, clutching her head and staring wide-eyed at her box after reaching the last four for the first time in 30 Grand Slam appearances. I will never forget this, she added. I’m breaking through some really hard things for me. This will stay with me for life. So I’m really thankful. Linette had never progressed past the third round at a Grand Slam before arriving at Melbourne Park this year and said there was a change in mindset behind her fairytale run. I think I’ve taken mistakes and losses very personally all my life, she explained. So to disconnect (life) as a tennis player and person was very difficult because I often felt that the mistakes defined me. My coaches did a great job and I’m really thankful to them because they really put up with a lot of crap. Later on Wednesday, Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul meet in the first all-American men’s Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2007, and overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic takes on Andrey Rublev in an attempt to reach a 10th semifinal at Melbourne Park .

