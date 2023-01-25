No. 10/10 men’s basketball tops the state of Oklahoma, 89-75





Next game: at Tennessee 28-01-2023 | 5 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. ET ESPN Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 83 Jan 28 (Sat) / 5pm CT / 6pm ET Bee Tennessee Austin, Texas Graduated forward Brock Cunningham posted a career-high 15 points to accelerate No. 10/10 Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) to an 89-75 victory against Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) on Tuesday night at moody center. The Longhorns converted 50.9 percent (29-57) from floor, including a season-best 61.5 percent (8-13) from three-point range, against an OSU team that entered the game and led the Big 12 and finished fourth nationally in field goal defense (37.3). UT improved to 10-2 led by Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry with the win. The Longhorns now have sold-out crowds in each of their first 12 games at Moody Center this season. Cunningham tied his career highs in field goals made (5-6) and three-pointers made (3-3), while adding five rebounds in 24 minutes. To graduate Marcus Karl recorded a game-high 21 points while converting 7-of-11 field goals (2-of-2 threes) and 5-of-7 free throws to go along with five assists, four boards and three steals in 36 minutes. super senior Timmy Allen scored 17 points while making 5-of-8 field goals and 7-of-8 free throws and adding six boards and three assists in 29 minutes, and senior Dylan Disu recorded 12 points, eight rebounds (five offensive), three steals and two blocks in 20 minutes. After a Bryce Thompson jumper tied the score at 6-6 with 16:24 left, the Longhorns went on an 11-0 run in the next three-and-a-half minutes to tie for a 17-6 tie to build after a Carr three-hand at the 12:52 mark. A Carr jumper gave Texas a 33-25 lead with 9:23 left, but the Cowboys scored five consecutive points to narrow the margin to 33-30 on a three-pointer by Thompson at 4:33. Tyreek Smith converted a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 35-32 with 3:31 left before the Longhorns closed the half with a 5-0 run to take a 40-32 lead in the break. Texas posted an 11-2 lead in points on turnovers and a 12-2 margin in replay points in the first 20 minutes. The Longhorns increased their tie to 45-32 on a Carr layup at 7:20 p.m. A Sir’Jabari rice three-pointer gave the Longhorns a 52-41 lead with 14:31 left, before the Cowboys used a 5-0 sprint to narrow the margin to 52-46 on a three-pointer by Thompson at 13:29. Texas responded with a 6-0 run in the next three minutes to build a 58-46 lead after a few Tyrese Hunter free throws with 10:48 remaining. The margin did not fall below eight points during the game. A three-pointer from John-Michael Wright narrowed the deficit to 75-67 at 5:19, but the Longhorns sealed the win with a 7-0 spurt to take an 82-67 lead on a pair of Allen free throws with 2:53 left. Texas returns to court on Saturday, January 28 when it travels to No. 4/4 Tennessee as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipping is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Central) at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, and the game will be broadcast nationally by ESPN. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #10/10 Texas 89, Oklahoma State 75 January 24, 2023 Moody Center (Austin, Texas) Attendance: 10,763 (sold out) Team notes UT is 10-2 led by Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry .

. Texas has played to sold-out crowds in EVERY of its first 12 games at Moody Center this year. The 17-3 record marks UT’s best 20-game start since the 2010-11 season (17-3).

The 6-2 record in Big 12 play marks UT’s best 8-game start in league action since the 2013-14 season (6-2).

Eleven of UT’s 17 wins this season were by at least 10 points.

The Longhorns won the regular season series against Oklahoma State, winning 23 of the last 36 games in the series.

UT has won 16 of Austin’s last 19 games against Oklahoma State.

Texas converted 50.9 percent (29-57) from the floor that night. UT has hit at least 50 percent of the field in 10 of the first 20 games this season.

The Longhorns produced a team season with a high three-point field goal percentage (.615, 8-13).

Texas posted a 20-11 margin in points on turnovers, a 16-4 lead on rematch points, and a 29-19 lead on the bench.

The Longhorns recorded a plus-14 (41-27) rebound margin.

Texas forced 16 turnovers at Oklahoma State on the night. The Longhorns have forced at least 15 turnovers in 16 of their first 20 games this year. Timmy Allen Reached double digits in scoring (17 points) for the 12th time this year (20 games) and 105th time in his career (139 games)

Set a season high in free throws made (7-8) Marcus Karl Top 20 points for the sixth time this year (20 games) and 31st time in his career (146 games) (game-high 21 points)

Reached 20 points in eight Big 12 games for the fourth time this season

Reached double digits in scoring for the 18th time this year and 103rd time in his career

Recorded a team-best plus-minus total of plus-18 in 36 minutes played Brock Cunningham Set his career high in scoring (15 points), previous: 13 vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff (December 20, 2022)

Went his career high in field goals made (5-6), also had 5 vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff (December 20, 2022)

Did his career high in 3-pointers made (3-3), also had 3 vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff (December 20, 2022)

Reached double digits in scoring for the second time this year (20 games) and third time in his career (95 games)

Recorded a plus-minus total of plus-17 in 24 minutes played Dylan Disu Reached double digits in scoring (12 points) for the eighth time this season (19 games) and 37th in his career (94 games)

Reached double figures in scoring for the third game in a row and the fourth time in the last five games

Added a game-high eight rebounds (five offensive) in 20 minutes

Went his season high in steals (three)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/1/25/no-10-10-mens-basketball-tops-oklahoma-state-89-75.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos