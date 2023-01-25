A Life in Cricket: Jo Harman





How did you originally get into cricket? Through my father and grandfather, who both played a decent level of cricket in New Zealand and passed on their love of the game to me. Growing up in Canterbury, just a few minutes walk from the St Lawrence Ground, I would go and watch Kents Sunday League games with my dad. Mark Ealham, Trevor Ward, Dean Headley and Carl Hooper were some of my early heroes. I had the opportunity to work as a ground steward while studying for my A level. Unfortunately, it didn’t end well. I was told not to come back after falling asleep in the Frank Woolley Stand on a rainy afternoon. I didn’t blame them though. Kent is still my team. What did you do before joining Wisden Cricket Monthly? After Uni I did an MA in Journalism at the London College of Communication and then worked at Sky Sports, covering a wide range of sports, whilst also gaining regular work experience at All Out Cricket magazine. By then I knew I wanted to be a cricket journalist, but it was hard to get jobs. I set up my own blog and got accreditation through All Out Cricket to cover England tours in India (2008) and South Africa (2009/10). I stuck around All Out Cricket long enough that they finally decided to give me a job and I became deputy editor of the magazine and editor of the website. Why did you join Wisden Cricket Monthly? In late 2017, the team behind All Out Cricket relaunched Wisden Cricket Monthly (which previously ran from 1979 to 2003) and I became the editor of the magazine. The name Wisden means a lot in cricket, and it opened new opportunities for us. We’ve been able to attract the best writers in the game and speak to the most high-profile cricketers in the world. What do you like most about your role? I enjoy the creativity of coming up with new ideas every month and working with our designer to create a magazine that we are really proud of. I enjoy working with some of the best sports writers in the world and coming up with ideas for articles with them. I enjoy interviewing the best cricketers in the world. I enjoy the freedom and autonomy I have in my role. I enjoy being part of a team that is both friends and colleagues. I enjoy the fact that our office overlooks The Oval pitch, London’s best cricket ground. And most of all, I enjoy the opportunity to work in a game I love. Sometimes it feels a little ridiculous that I get to do this for a living. I think my mom would agree. What are you most looking forward to in cricket in 2023? The Ashes double head. I believe the men’s series is set to be the most competitive and entertaining since 2005 and there are some exciting young players arriving for the England women’s side who can finally put an end to Australia’s dominance. Click here for more information on the ‘A Life In Cricket’ campaign Click for more information on the Surrey Cricket Foundation here

