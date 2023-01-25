How tennis has shaped Banfields off-season





Fremantle striker Bailey Banfield is leaning towards the tennis summer during the off-season, hoping to use the sport’s attributes to take his game to the next level in 2023. Banfield identified speed and evasion as features of his game that he wanted to improve and trained during intermission alongside a tennis coach and players to improve his performance on the football field. Banfield kicked 18 goals from 21 home and away games in Purple last season, nine of them as a medical substitute. Embracing his role as a mostly third striker, Banfield decided to focus on developing his speed during the game to give him more chances in front of goal. I’ve had a pretty big off-season and pre-season block where I worked some of my footwork and speed around the game, Banfield told SEN WA’s The Run Home. Not necessarily in terms of strength and raw speed, but my quick speed and agility that will help me defensively and also offensively. I did some work during the break with a tennis coach and John Peers who is currently playing at the Australian Open. Myself and some guys were down there with some of those tennis players doing their agility work and their footwork and learning some lessons from them and I’m starting to bring that to the court right now, which has been pretty cool. Banfield was offered the opportunity by Fremantle’s High Performance Manager Phil Merriman, praising the experience of learning from other top athletes. Phil came to me with the chance that they would give us the drills they give to their tennis players, from young kids all the way up to the seasoned pros, Banfield said. We tweaked them a bit to be more footy related and played around with what works. It was a really cool experience and great to connect with some other high performing athletes in a different sport.

