Sports
Bettman: NHL probe into junior hockey allegations nears end
MONTREAL (AP) NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday that the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 junior team is nearing its end.
In a media availability at the Bell Center ahead of the Montreal Canadiens’ game against the Boston Bruins, Bettman said the investigation was not a race and the goal was to get it right.
Doing this kind of research, accessing information and people, is not something you can just snap your fingers and let happen, Bettman said. We obviously weren’t the only ones doing an investigation and apparently no one has yet so we want to get it done, but we just weren’t there yet.
Bettman had said on December 13 that the NHL was in the final stages of its investigation, but that there was still work to be done. Bettman attributed the delay to dealing with the reality of everyone involved, not witness resistance.
Getting access to people in a timely manner, we don’t technically have subpoenas power, getting documented evidence that can be submitted to places you need to access, Bettman said. It’s complicated. It’s not like simply saying we want it to happen. But we tried to work it through as we get to the end and we want to do it right.
The NHL began its own review after Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the country’s junior team at a gala in 2018. Several players from that gold medal-winning team are currently in the NHL. .
The allegations have not been proven in court.
Bettman also said the process to sell the Ottawa Senators was underway. Following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk, Senators Sports & Entertainment said in November that the club would look at potential buyers.
I believe the data room is open, Bettman said. And the people who will be applying to get qualified have started doing their due diligence and so I understand the process is underway.
A high-profile suitor, actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, has said he was interested in acquiring the team but needed a partner with deep pockets.
Bettman also addressed the decision of Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov to stay in the Flyers locker room while the team held an LGBTQ pride night and donned Pride-themed Pregame jerseys that were for good target were auctioned.
After the game, Provorov, who is Russian Orthodox, cited his religious beliefs to explain his decision not to go on the ice wearing the jersey during warm-up.
We as a league and our franchises try to represent the best values in their communities, Bettman said. We want to make sure we can make a positive difference in people’s lives, whether it’s for a night out for mental health or making sure certain segments of our society that historically may not have been involved in hockey, feel feel welcome and included.
But at the end of the day, players also need to feel comfortable in terms of their own individual beliefs and it’s a balancing act.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
