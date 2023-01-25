Australian Open 2023: Paul defeats Shelton in all-American duel to reach semifinals





Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open since Andy Roddick in 2009 after beating Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in an all-American game at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Paul kept his nerve in the big points and held up well against the blistering serve of his 20-year-old opponents to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. He joins John Isner and Frances Tiafoe as the only active American men to reach the last four of a major. Yesterday I did a lot of interviews where I was asked how it feels to be in the quarter-finals, but the semi-finals sound better, said Paul. I’m excited to be here and excited to play in the next round. Doing well at a Grand Slam is everyone’s dream. Paul took a tight first set at the Rod Laver Arena in a tiebreak after a fierce forehand prompted Shelton to crash a return into the net, and the 25-year-old went up 4-2 in the next set as Shelton’s booming serve broke . Shelton, playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the second time, started fouling the field and the world number 35 Paul took a 2-0 lead with his fourth trump of the game. Shelton got back into the game to take the third set despite going 4–3 down, but Paul recovered from a dip in his level to go on the attack again in the fourth. Paul turned up the pressure on Shelton’s serve and got the decisive early break, although he could have made a double break at one point. He missed that opportunity when his coach Brad Stine told him to expect a serve on the T, only for Shelton to see the signal on the big screen and shoot wide for another ace. The two players later laughed about that. I asked him (Stine), because I was struggling all day with break points and big points and I didn’t know where to lean and he yelled T and I covered the T, but Shelton went wide, said Paul. I didn’t expect that, but I’m very happy that I made it through that race. Ben is hard to play against and he will play in a lot of games like this. Fearlessly, world No. 89 Shelton played 24 aces in the match, including some of the fastest serves in the tournament. But he was also hampered by 50 unforced errors. Paul held on from there to claim victory, setting up a last-four meeting with either nine-time champion Novak Djokovic or fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

