Editorial | Cricket report misses key point | Commentary
It may be because Cricket West Indies (CWI) has so far only published the executive summary, or that the committee has carved close to its terms of reference, the details of which have not been widely reported. Sadly, the three-man group appointed by the CWI to review the West Indies’ humiliating early exclusion from last October’s T20 Cricket World Cup has squandered the opportunity to reinforce the underlying requirement for the West Indies to return as a cricketing power.
It’s not that the group — chaired by attorney Patrick Thompson Jr. and with former South African cricketer Mickey Arthur and great West Indies batsman Brian Lara – not identifying any real issues or making valuable suggestions. Their failure is rather that they propose to build superstructures on rickety foundations.
In other words, their ideas, if implemented, may generate short-term profit, but are unlikely to be sustainable in the current dispensation.
The West Indies did not automatically make the cut for the T20 World Cup. They were placed in a group of minnows that had to fight among themselves for a place among the big guns.
They lost to Scotland’s part-time cricketers, advanced past Zimbabwe and then were easily dispatched by Ireland. Before returning home, the test team was also thoroughly run around Australia.
In the aftermath of the T20 debacle, Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt promised a “thorough post-mortem” of the performance. Mr. Thompson’s committee was established.
It mainly blamed the team’s unpreparedness; the fact that the games were played in the cold and windy conditions of Tasmania, to which the West Indians were not accustomed; the absence from the team of at least one key hitter; and the poor longer-term results of cricket in the West Indies, exacerbated by the regular loss of key players to global competitions where they increase their earning opportunities.
GOOD SUGGESTIONS
“WI cricket is not short of talent, but our small size compared to other cricketing nations means we cannot afford to lose talented players,” the committee said.
“Cricket West Indies (CWI) needs to develop and create clear pathways for talent identification, development and management. Otherwise WI cricket risks being stripped by other professional leagues who can afford to harvest and develop our players to their advantage.
The proposed response to the crisis, and to avert a total collapse of West Indies cricket, includes: frank discussions between CWI and players to find a middle ground for each other’s interests; and that in preparation for the 2024 World Cup, CWI’s “director of cricket and selectors … urgently identifies a core squad of 30-35 players who are likely to form the core of the 15 players who will eventually make up the … World Cup squad” .
There are also suggestions for open discussions about player contracts; the extension of player contracts for more than one year; individualized training and support regimens for players; improved training and facilities in areas; more competitive cricket in the short and longer formats; and more cooperation between the territorial cricket organizations.
These are all suggestions that supporters of the West Indies are unlikely to object to.
However, judging by the summary of the report, the Thompson Committee’s observations and conclusions are not supported by quantitative analysis. For example, the claim that the small size of the region limits the breadth and depth of the talent pool needs clarification.
New Zealand has a population similar in size to the cricket-playing nations of the West Indies, but has been able to support competitive teams, while the Caribbean has declined. In addition, there was a time, at the height of its power, from the late 1970s to the mid-1990s, when the West Indies could credibly field two or more Test Standard teams at the same time.
It would be helpful to provide data-based analysis of the number of people, at different levels, now playing cricket in the region, compared to previous periods, and the reasons for any changes. This would better inform plans for the sport’s rejuvenation.
Further, the committee appeared to have consulted only establishment insiders, rather than a broad spectrum of stakeholders, which would have limited the perspectives they heard.
DISCONNECT THE BODY
There has been one constant over the years of the collapse of West Indies cricket – Cricket West Indies, whatever it was called. And the territorial administrations that own CWI.
As the Thompson Commission noted, the West Indies team is the only major supra-national cricketing entity. That requires inclusiveness, transparency and skillful management of the rifts and tensions to close the cracks and foster a broad sense of ownership of the game in the region.
Despite his sporadic jokes about inclusions, the Cricket West Indies leader of the current era has proven incapable of the transformative action to turn it into a truly stakeholder-driven broad tent organization. It is largely propelled and beholden to narrow group interests.
In the absence of a philosophical underpinning that values the history and historiography of West Indies cricket, it is unlikely that there are the management structures in place to support a sustainable recovery of the team in the region. That is the point that the Thompson Committee has overlooked and has therefore not addressed.
Our addendum to their findings, therefore, is that, in line with Professor Eudine Barriteau’s report, Cricket West Indies shareholders, the six territorial councils, should dissolve the body, paving the way for the establishment of a broader, stakeholder-based focused setting.
