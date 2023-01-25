12 college football teams that can crack the top 25 and make some noise in 2023

Turns out the Year of the turnaround will not be delayed by a simple calendar. Just take a look at this list of teams to watch for 2023. There are more inspiring stories to tell.

We already got you the Way too early Top 25, so let’s now focus on the group of schools just outside that list. They have a lot in common: rebounds. Rather, potential rebound seasons.

The transfer portal and one-time transfer rule have allowed teams to recreate themselves faster than plastic surgery. Just look at 2022 with USC, Tulane and TCU, the latter of which became the first to go from the losing program to the College Football Playoff National Championship appearance.

Get used to it. The coaches who mastered the portal the fastest seem to have prospered the most. Of the list below of 12 schools that could creep into the top 25, three had sub-.500 records in 2022. Another two finished 7-6. Five improved by at least two games from 2021, proving the point of turnaround can happen in a hurry.

Keep in mind that this is one of the most volatile sports in the world. As they say in financial management, past performance is no guarantee of future results.