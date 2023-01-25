PBC Women’s Tennis 2023 Season Preview





AUGUSTA, GA – The Peach Belt Conference has released the preview of the 2023 women’s tennis season with its preseason All-Conference team and coaches survey. Flagler was named the preseason favorite in a vote of league head coaches, while Columbus State and North Georgia each had two players on the preseason All-Conference team. Flagler was a 2022 PBC regular season co-champion, winning an NCAA Regional for the first time in the program’s history and advancing to the NCAA National Quarterfinals. Flagler will begin the 2023 season ranked No. 5 in the ITA Preseason Poll, the highest team ranking in the NCAA era. Columbus State placed second in the PBC Coaches’ Poll and is ranked No. 7 nationally, while North Georgia placed third in the PBC Coaches’ Poll and is ranked No. 10. Rank Team Points 1. Flagmaker (6) 48 2. Columbus State (2) 44 3. North Georgia 34 4. Georgia College and State University 30 5. Augusta 23 6. lander 22 7. young Harris 13 8. Georgia Southwest 10 2023 Women’s Tennis Preseason All-Conference Team Luciana Galves, Columbus State A sophomore from Bucaramanga, Colombia

Went 17-5 in singles in 2022 and was one of four PBC players to post a perfect 7-0 record against conference opponents

Ended her season with six consecutive singles wins, including matches in the PBC Tournament Finals and NCAA National Quarterfinals

Was 6-2 in doubles and played #3 in doubles for CSU’s post-season run Luisa Hrda, Flagler A senior from Aschaffenburg, Germany

The 2022 PBC Player of the Year, she was named an ITA All-American in singles and doubles and was the 2022 PBC Tournament singles and doubles Most Valuable Player

Was 20-6 overall in singles, all at #1 singles, with a 7-3 record against ranked opponents and 6-0 against PBC opponents

Finished the season ranked No. 5 in the country in singles and No. 4 in doubles Johanna Lippert, North Georgia A junior from Hamburg, Germany

A 2022 ITA All-American in doubles and second-team PBC All-Conference selection in singles

The PBC Player of the Week on February 28, she went 18-2 overall in singles, including 12-1 at #3 singles and 6-1 at #2

Was 15-5 in doubles with an 11-4 point in #2 doubles and 3-1 in #1 Anna Markvartova, North Georgia A senior from Hostivice, Czech Republic

Was 12-8 in singles in 2022 with a 7-5 record in second singles and 4-3 in third; she was also 5-1 against ranked opponents

Went 10-8 in doubles overall with a 5-1 record against conference opponents

Won back-to-back games in the NCAA Tournament against ranked opponents, both in three sets at #3 singles Mariana Ramirez, Columbus State A senior from Pereira, Colombia

A PBC first-team All-Conference selection in doubles and second-team selection in singles

Went 16-8 overall singles with an 11-4 run on #2 singles and 5-2 against conference opponents

Was 17-7 in doubles, all ranked No. 1 in doubles with partner Valentina Abrile and finished the season ranked No. 9 in the country Sofia Shing, Georgia College & State University A sophomore from Auckland, New Zealand

A second-team All-Conference selection in singles in 2022

Played in 19 games at #1 singles as a freshman, going 11-8 overall and finishing the year ranked #75 in the country in singles

Was 8-6 overall in doubles with a 5-1 record in second doubles

