Most sixes in international cricket across all formats (ODI, T20I, Tests)

Watching a batsman hit a six in any form of cricket is thrilling. It can be considered one of the most important game-changing skills a modern batsman could have. Among all active cricketers, Rohit Sharma of India (519) has hit the most sixes in international cricket.

Here is a list of players with the most sixes in international cricket.

Most sixes in cricket across all formats: Top 10 players

Let’s take a look at the top 10 players who have hit the most sixes in cricket, including all formats of the game.

Rank Player Total Sixes Team Matches Test sixes ODI Sixes T20I Sixes 1 Chris Gayle 553 West Indies 483 98 331 124 2 Rohit Sharma 519 India 434 64 273 182 3 Shahid Afridi 476 Pakistan 524 52 351 73 4 Brendon McCullum 398 New Zealand 432 107 200 91 5 Martin Guptill 383 New Zealand 367 23 187 173 6 MS Dhoni 359 India 538 78 229 52 7 Sanath Jayasuriya 352 Sri Lanka 586 59 270 23 8 John Morgan 346 England 379 6 220 120 9 AB de Villiers 328 South Africa 420 64 204 60 10 As Butler 287 England 319 33 146 108

Most Sixes in ODI Cricket

Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi made his debut in 1996, playing in 398 one-day international matches and was known for his ability to hit six times. He has a career ODI batting percentage of 117 and hit 351 sixes, the most in ODIs.

Chris Gayle is the only other batsman with more than 300 sixes in ODI cricket. In 301 games, he scored 10,480 points with a success rate of 87.19.

List of the top 10 cricketers with most sixes in ODIs

Below is the table of the top 10 players with the most sixes in ODI cricket history.

Rank Player Team Matches ODI Sixes 1 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 398 351 2 Chris Gayle West Indies 301 331 3 Rohit Sharma India 238 273 4 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 445 270 5 MS Dhoni India 350 229 6 John Morgan England 248 220 7 AB de Villiers South Africa 228 204 8 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 260 200 9 Sachin Tendulkar India 463 195 10 Sourav Ganguly India 311 190

Most Sixes in T20 Internationals

Hitting sixes in the T20 format is the minimum requirement for any batter. This is what makes watching T20 cricket entertaining. Rohit Sharma the current captain of Team India, has hit the most sixes in T20I cricket, 182.

Top 10 players with most sixes in T20 International Cricket

Below is the list of the top 10 players who have hit the most sixes in T20 international cricket.

Rank Player Team Matches T20 Sixes 1 Rohit Sharma India 148 182 2 Martin Guptill New Zealand 122 173 3 Aaron Finch Australia 103 125 4 Chris Gayle West Indies 79 124 5 John Morgan England 115 120 6 Virat Kohli India 115 117 7 Paul Stirling Ireland 121 117 8 Eve Lewis West Indies 53 111 9 As Butler England 103 108 10 Colin Munro New Zealand 65 107

Most Test Sixes

Current England Test skipper Ben Stokes is the highest six batsman in Test cricket’s long history. He has hit 107 sixes in 89 Tests he has played. England Test coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum also hit 107 sixes. And Australia’s Adam Gilchrist hit 100 sixes in 96 Tests.

List of the top 10 players with most test sixes

Below is the list of players who have hit the highest number of sixes in Test Cricket.

Rank Player Team Matches Test sixes 1 Ben Stokes England 89 107 2 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 101 107 3 Adam Gilchrist Australia 96 100 4 Chris Gayle West Indies 103 98 5 Jacques Kalis South Africa 166 97 6 Virender Sehwag India 104 91 7 Brian Laura West Indies 131 88 8 Chris Cairns New Zealand 62 87 9 Viviane Richards West Indies 121 84 10 Andrew Flintoff England 79 82

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has hit the most sixes in international cricket?

The ‘Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle, has hit the most sixes in all formats. He hit 553 sixes in 483 international matches: 331 in ODIs, 124 in T20Is and 98 in Tests.

Who has hit the most sixes in ODI cricket history?

Shahid Afridi holds the record for hitting the most sixes in ODI cricket. He hit 351 sixes in 398 ODIs from 1996 to 2015.

Who is the Sixer King of India?

India’s current captain Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the Sixer King of India. He has hit no less than 519 sixes in 434 international matches in all three formats. Rohit is also the top six batsman in T20I cricket with 182 sixes.