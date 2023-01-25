Sports
Most sixes in international cricket across all formats (ODI, T20I, Tests)
Watching a batsman hit a six in any form of cricket is thrilling. It can be considered one of the most important game-changing skills a modern batsman could have. Among all active cricketers, Rohit Sharma of India (519) has hit the most sixes in international cricket.
Here is a list of players with the most sixes in international cricket.
Most sixes in cricket across all formats: Top 10 players
Let’s take a look at the top 10 players who have hit the most sixes in cricket, including all formats of the game.
|Rank
|Player
|Total Sixes
|Team
|Matches
|Test sixes
|ODI Sixes
|T20I Sixes
|1
|Chris Gayle
|553
|West Indies
|483
|98
|331
|124
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|519
|India
|434
|64
|273
|182
|3
|Shahid Afridi
|476
|Pakistan
|524
|52
|351
|73
|4
|Brendon McCullum
|398
|New Zealand
|432
|107
|200
|91
|5
|Martin Guptill
|383
|New Zealand
|367
|23
|187
|173
|6
|MS Dhoni
|359
|India
|538
|78
|229
|52
|7
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|352
|Sri Lanka
|586
|59
|270
|23
|8
|John Morgan
|346
|England
|379
|6
|220
|120
|9
|AB de Villiers
|328
|South Africa
|420
|64
|204
|60
|10
|As Butler
|287
|England
|319
|33
|146
|108
Most Sixes in ODI Cricket
Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi made his debut in 1996, playing in 398 one-day international matches and was known for his ability to hit six times. He has a career ODI batting percentage of 117 and hit 351 sixes, the most in ODIs.
Chris Gayle is the only other batsman with more than 300 sixes in ODI cricket. In 301 games, he scored 10,480 points with a success rate of 87.19.
List of the top 10 cricketers with most sixes in ODIs
Below is the table of the top 10 players with the most sixes in ODI cricket history.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|ODI Sixes
|1
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|398
|351
|2
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|301
|331
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|238
|273
|4
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|445
|270
|5
|MS Dhoni
|India
|350
|229
|6
|John Morgan
|England
|248
|220
|7
|AB de Villiers
|South Africa
|228
|204
|8
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|260
|200
|9
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|463
|195
|10
|Sourav Ganguly
|India
|311
|190
Read also: World’s Best Batsmen – Know who the greatest cricketer of all time is
Most Sixes in T20 Internationals
Hitting sixes in the T20 format is the minimum requirement for any batter. This is what makes watching T20 cricket entertaining. Rohit Sharmathe current captain of Team India, has hit the most sixes in T20I cricket, 182.
Top 10 players with most sixes in T20 International Cricket
Below is the list of the top 10 players who have hit the most sixes in T20 international cricket.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|T20 Sixes
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|148
|182
|2
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|122
|173
|3
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|103
|125
|4
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|79
|124
|5
|John Morgan
|England
|115
|120
|6
|Virat Kohli
|India
|115
|117
|7
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|121
|117
|8
|Eve Lewis
|West Indies
|53
|111
|9
|As Butler
|England
|103
|108
|10
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|65
|107
Most Test Sixes
Current England Test skipper Ben Stokes is the highest six batsman in Test cricket’s long history. He has hit 107 sixes in 89 Tests he has played. England Test coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum also hit 107 sixes. And Australia’s Adam Gilchrist hit 100 sixes in 96 Tests.
List of the top 10 players with most test sixes
Below is the list of players who have hit the highest number of sixes in Test Cricket.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Test sixes
|1
|Ben Stokes
|England
|89
|107
|2
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|101
|107
|3
|Adam Gilchrist
|Australia
|96
|100
|4
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|103
|98
|5
|Jacques Kalis
|South Africa
|166
|97
|6
|Virender Sehwag
|India
|104
|91
|7
|Brian Laura
|West Indies
|131
|88
|8
|Chris Cairns
|New Zealand
|62
|87
|9
|Viviane Richards
|West Indies
|121
|84
|10
|Andrew Flintoff
|England
|79
|82
Frequently Asked Questions
Who has hit the most sixes in international cricket?
The ‘Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle, has hit the most sixes in all formats. He hit 553 sixes in 483 international matches: 331 in ODIs, 124 in T20Is and 98 in Tests.
Who has hit the most sixes in ODI cricket history?
Shahid Afridi holds the record for hitting the most sixes in ODI cricket. He hit 351 sixes in 398 ODIs from 1996 to 2015.
Who is the Sixer King of India?
India’s current captain Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly the Sixer King of India. He has hit no less than 519 sixes in 434 international matches in all three formats. Rohit is also the top six batsman in T20I cricket with 182 sixes.
|
