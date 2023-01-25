Flower Mound Marcus teacher, football coach Tim Morrison resigns after warrant arrest

Flower Mound Marcus Offensive Coordinator Tim Morrison has resigned from his position after being arrested last week, Lewisville ISD confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

Morrison was one of 46 men, a group including a youth pastor and operations director of a major hospital network, arrested this month in an undercover prostitution sting in Frisco and Southlake. The men are charged with solicitation of prostitution, a Texas felony punishable by two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Mr. Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was notified of his arrest and subsequently tendered his resignation from the district last week, Lewisville ISD director of communications Amanda Brim said in a statement. This is a legal matter outside of his role in our district, and we have no indication that the circumstances surrounding his arrest involved students.

Morrison, who was hired in April 2018, tendered his resignation on January 18.

The sting operation took place on January 12 and 13 at the Hyatt near Stonebriar Center in Frisco and the Hilton in Southlake Town Square. Authorities said the men arranged online to meet at the hotels with the intention of paying for sex.

When you think of human trafficking, you think of streets in Dallas or Fort Worth or strip clubs, said Officer John Perez, who oversees the North Texas Trafficking Task Force, part of Homeland Security Investigations. But there is a lot of demand in the suburbs.

In an email to Marcus’ families, Principal Will Skelton said Morrison has not returned to campus since he was sent on leave.

I understand this is difficult news for our students and our school community, Skelton wrote. Our focus will remain on supporting our students through any impact they may experience as a result of the unexpected departure of Coach Morrisons. I have communicated directly with the football program and the families in Coach Morrisons class to make sure they know we are here to support them.

On Twitter: @McFarland_Shawn