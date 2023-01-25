Sports
An All-American Australian Open quarterfinal: Ben Shelton vs. Tommy Paul
MELBOURNE, Australia Perhaps one day, sooner rather than later, American men swimming in the deep end of the pool at Grand Slam tennis events will cease to be remarkable.
So it was during the first 40 years of the modern tennis era, which began in 1968. At that time, a combination of United States players Ashe, Smith, Connors, McEnroe, Agassi, Chang, Sampras, Roddick almost always lurked, or even played against each other, in the last days of the biggest tournaments.
Those days now feel so long ago, an era destined to end with the fall of the Iron Curtain, the spread of wealth to Eastern Europe and the growing popularity and accessibility of a previously inaccessible sport outside the traditional centers of power in the United States. , Australia, Great Britain, France and a few other countries in Western Europe.
When Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul face off in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday afternoon (Tuesday night in the United States), it will be the first time two Americans have met so late in a Grand Slam event since Andy Roddick played Mardy Fish. in Melbourne in 2007.
Since one of them must win, the United States is guaranteed the first Australian Open semifinalist since Roddick in 2009. A third American quarterfinalist, Sebastian Korda, retired with a wrist injury and lost 7-6 (5), 6- 3, 3-0, to Karen Khachanov of Russia. Korda could have made it two US Grand Slam semifinalists for the first time since 2005.
And yet, since the beginning of last summer, American men’s tennis is experiencing a moment promised since the United States Tennis Association realized it had a serious problem some 15 years ago. This is what the USTA had in mind when it started a development academy in 2008.
The program has since changed, emphasizing periodic camps for promising young players rather than having them leave home as young teens. But the goal has always been to develop a critical mass of players to regularly participate in the most important tournaments. American women, led by Serena and Venus Williams, always got it. Not so for the men. Then, last summer, the results started to show.
The Australian Open 2023
The first Grand Slam event of the year will run from January 16-29 in Melbourne.
This is what we’ve been working for, said Martin Blackman, the general manager of player development at the USTA, as he sat on a bench across from Center Court at Wimbledon in July.
There, four American men made it to the last 16. Taylor Fritz narrowly lost to Rafael Nadal in a fifth-set tiebreak in the quarterfinals. Two months later at the US Open, Frances Tiafoe became a sensation en route to a semifinal loss to eventual champion and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.
However, those tournaments were a bit different.
Wimbledon had banned Russians and Belarusians from participating because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That took three dangerous opponents Daniill Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Khachanov out of the draw.
At the 2022 US Open, Tiafoe was the only American to reach the fourth round. But his victory over Nadal and nearly upset Alcaraz, combined with Fritz’s title in Indian Wells, Calif., in March, instilled a new level of confidence in a collection of players 25 and under, several of whom have traveled, trained and played together since their early teens.
We expect to do well, Paul, 25, said in an interview last week on a sun-drenched terrace in Melbourne, as he watched another promising young American, Jenson Brooksby, beat Norway’s Casper Ruud, the second seed and a finalist at the French and US Open last year. We’re probably expecting at least a few of us in week two. That’s our goal, and I know some of us want to go deeper.
He also served what turned out to be that afternoon.
We’ve got Ben Shelton on the way, he said of the 20-year-old NCAA champion.
Paul has taken the young player under his wing since Shelton turned pro in the middle of last year.
Helped me a little bit in navigating some of the early stages of a pro career, Shelton said of Paul Monday night, following his fourth-round win over another young American, JJ Wolf, 24. He’s been a good friend.
A good friend but never an opponent. They’ve only hit once, warming up together in Ohio last summer. Paul’s plan ahead of the quarterfinals was to watch videos of Shelton’s games. What he will see is a dangerous southpaw, seemingly fearless beyond his age, with a thumping serve and rapidly improving power play from the baseline.
Shelton is still taking classes at the University of Florida and is determined to get his degree. He said he was lucky that the semester had just started, so it was no problem juggling schoolwork with preparation for his competitions.
Shelton also had the good fortune of a friendly draw. He was ranked 89th in the world at the start of the tournament and has yet to face a seeded player. Most of his opponents are ranked lower. One got a wild card. Another survived the qualifying tournament.
Paul, ranked 35th, peaked at 29th in the world last year. In 2015, he won the French Open boys’ singles title. However, since then he and his close friends and compatriots Tiafoe, Fritz and Reilly Opelka have watched players they beat as juniors achieve more than they did. But he believed he would play in the late stages of a Grand Slam event, even if, as he put it, some people may have viewed him as a bit delusional in recent years.
Born in New Jersey and raised in North Carolina, where he grew up playing on hard courts in Greenville, NC, Paul is an all court player with fast feet. He also has a terrifying serve that topped out at 137 miles per hour during his fourth-round victory over Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. The ball of his racket sounds like wood banging in a campfire.
In between points, and even in his serve movement, there is a languid quality to his movements. Then the point kicks in and when it’s on, Paul is all grit, touch, and power. But he can also bang and scramble as long as the tip requires.
Lately he has been playing with an erratic display of composure that betrays none of his inner tension. It’s the aspect of his game he’s worked hardest on over the past 18 months.
That’s the hard part about playing tennis, right? he said. You must stay calm.
This is especially the case during five-set Grand Slam matches with many ups and downs, both physical and mental. Shelton, whose father, Bryan, played on the ATP Tour in the 1990s and now coaches both his son and the Florida men’s team, has taken some early lessons in that. Two of his four games have been postponed. One ended in a tiebreak in the fifth set.
For Paul and Shelton, Tiafoe is stepping up and becoming the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009, still too high a mountain to climb. The winner is likely to face a semifinal match with Novak Djokovic, the nine-time Australian Open champion with 21 Grand Slam singles titles who continues to get into shape as the tournament progresses.
Either way, Paul would enjoy the opportunity. He has waited a long time for it, and so has his country.
