An All-American Australian Open quarterfinal: Ben Shelton vs. Tommy Paul

MELBOURNE, Australia Perhaps one day, sooner rather than later, American men swimming in the deep end of the pool at Grand Slam tennis events will cease to be remarkable.

So it was during the first 40 years of the modern tennis era, which began in 1968. At that time, a combination of United States players Ashe, Smith, Connors, McEnroe, Agassi, Chang, Sampras, Roddick almost always lurked, or even played against each other, in the last days of the biggest tournaments.

Those days now feel so long ago, an era destined to end with the fall of the Iron Curtain, the spread of wealth to Eastern Europe and the growing popularity and accessibility of a previously inaccessible sport outside the traditional centers of power in the United States. , Australia, Great Britain, France and a few other countries in Western Europe.

When Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul face off in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday afternoon (Tuesday night in the United States), it will be the first time two Americans have met so late in a Grand Slam event since Andy Roddick played Mardy Fish. in Melbourne in 2007.