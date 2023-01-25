WTT Feeder Doha. LiveStream, Broadcast / Table Tennis. WTT/January 25/LiveTV

Connect with us

Handball. World Championship Uruguay – Algeria
5:16 pm
12:00 (World Championship)

Today (January 25, Wednesday)

Table tennis. WTT WTT Feeder Doha

7:00 AM (WTT)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Quimper ATP challenger. Quimper

9:10 (ATP Challenger. Quimper)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve ATP challenger. Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve

9:10 (Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve)
Darts. Mode League MODE Super series

9:30 (Mode Competition)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Quimper Evan Furness – Johan Tatlot
10:20 (ATP Challenger. Quimper)
Ice hockey. Russia. MHL Reactor – Stalnye Lysy
1:3
10:30 (Russia. MHL)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve Alexander Shevchenko – Cem Ilkel

10:45 (Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Quimper Dennis Novak-Nick Hardt
2:0
10:50 (ATP Challenger. Quimper)
Winter sports. Figure skating European Championships, Espoo

11:00 am (figure skating)
Field hockey. World Championship Netherlands – South Korea

11:00 (World Championship)
Basketball. VTB Youth United League UNICS 2 – Speech 2

11:00 (VTB Youth United League)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve Kaichi Uchida – Alibek Kachmazov
1:0
11:10 (Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve)
Tennis. Australian Open. Mixed Polmans / Gadecki (F) – Matos / Stefani (F)

11:20 (Australian Open. Mixed)
american football. Friendly match Rostov–Johor DT

11:30 (friendly match)
american football. Italy. Ladies. Cup Pomigliano (F) – Rome (F)
0:2
11:30 (Italy. Women. Cup)
american football. Friendly match Metalist – Katowice

12:00 (friendly match)
american football. Friendly match Zilina–Podbrezova
0:0
12:00 (friendly match)
Ice hockey. Russia. MHL Belly bears
0:1
12:00 (Russia. MHL)
Ice hockey. Russia. MHL Tyumensky Legion – Krasnoyarskiye Rysi
0:0
12:00 (Russia. MHL)
Basketball. Russia. Ladies. Super League UMMC Junior (F) – Kazanochka (F)

12:00 (Russia. Women. Super League)
Ice hockey. Russia. VHLB Alternator Altay – Kristall
0:0
12:00 (Russia. VHL B)
Basketball. ENBL Zielona Gora – Siauliai

12:00 PM (ENBL)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Quimper Calvin Hemery – Hugo Grenier

12:05 (ATP Challenger. Quimper)
Winter sports. Alpine skiing World Cup, Kronplatz

12:15 (Alpine skiing)
Volley-ball. Russia. Youth Division ASK-2 – SSHOR Samotlor

12:15 (Russia. Youth League)
American football. Azerbaijan. Premier League Because – Sumgayit
0:1
12:30 (Azerbaijan. Premier League)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Quimper Lucas Pouille – Flavio Cobolli
12:45 (ATP Challenger. Quimper)
Tennis. ATP challenger. Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve Andrea Arnaboldi – Fabian Marozsan
12:45 (Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve)
American football. Friendly match Botev Plovdiv – Urals
13:00 (friendly match)

