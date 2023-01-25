Why didn’t Ohio State Football land a starting offensive tackle in the transfer portal? Hey Nathan

Columbus, Ohio We’ve invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to their ohio state football questions. Register via this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial, it’s only $3.99 per month.

Hey Nathan: How concerned should we be that OSU took an offensive tackle in the portal that was a very low-ranking recruit who played poorly? We haven’t recruited well in the tackle position and now we can’t get quality guys to move over either. It looks like we should all be really concerned about our offensive line next year. Scott from Pasadena

Hi Scott: I have received several versions of this question. People want to know why OSU couldn’t reach into the gantry and pull off a starting caliber offensive tackle, if not two.

The clear answer is that none of the available offensive linemen were sure to bring up the internal options. I think a few of them could have come to OSU, competed for a job and won it. I wouldn’t go so far as to guarantee it.

We saw this gap develop at least 18 months ago. That’s too short a time frame to realistically solve an offensive line problem via recruiting. The failure wasn’t OSU’s inability to pull an offensive tackle out of the portal in the winter of 2022-2023. The failure was the recruiting approach over two years ago that put staff against this wall in the first place.

We assumed that programs like OSU could make it known that they have one major need to turn off the Buck signal, if you want to lure players to the portal. Star players in mid or low level programs would jump at the chance to step in and start for a contender at the national championship. That scenario has not materialized so far.

Prior to this winter, the program has consistently resolved major needs through the portal. Justin Fields, Jonah Jackson, Trey Sermon, Noah Ruggles envision how 2019, 2020 and 2021 would have turned out if those players hadn’t met a specific roster need. Even Tanner McCalister played a vital role in transitioning the defense to Jim Knowles’ new system last season.

I can understand fans wondering why OSU has not externally addressed a known issue that existed so many months ago. It did its due diligence on the available candidates, but found no mutual match. Another portal will open in the spring, but it is very likely that the five opening day starters on the offensive line are currently on this roster.

Defensive end Jack Sawyer’s 4.5 sacks tied for Ohio State’s 2022 team leader.David Petkiewicz, cleveland.com

Hey Nathan: In my mind, Jack Sawyer to the Jack position was a failure and a wasted year for him when he could have grown as a defensive target. Do you think they will put it back in its natural position next year? And what about CJ Hicks to the Jack? He seems like a natural athletic fit for that position with his size and abilities. Honestly, I don’t even know what’s so great about the feature. No one was thrilled about playing from the Jack position this year. Jim from Perrysburg

Hey Jim: Yes, Sawyer could focus more on a traditional defensive end role this fall. The jack was more of an ancillary part of the defense than a main component. The best thing for OSU would be for Sawyer to prove he deserves to be on the field as much as possible, which would mean more time as a conventional edge rusher.

At the same time, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles always talked about the Jack as a position in development. He said Sawyer continued to learn and grow in the position and would take on more responsibility as he progressed. Maybe that will happen between now and August and improve how the Jack works within the defense.

I’d be surprised if Hicks takes that step. Athletically, he makes a lot more sense at linebacker. (Sawyer, for example, is carrying 40 pounds.) The young player Jack is more likely to see is Caden Curry. Also, Mitchell Melton worked with the defensive line before his last injury in preseason camp.

Iowa had not visited Ohio Stadium for seven years before playing there on October 22.Joshua Gunter, Cleveland. com

Hey Nathan: Looking at Georgia’s schedule for this past year and next. Can you imagine if THE OSU didn’t play Penn State and TTUN every year? Clearly two of the better programs in the country. What if they played every five years or something.? If OSU had the same schedule, can you imagine what the talking heads on ESPN would say? Still, I don’t think it was mentioned that Georgia and Bama haven’t played in the regular season for several years. Todd from the 561 (originally from the 937)

Hey Todd: Ohio State has (roughly) the same schedule. It rarely comes up because the Big Ten West is such a non-factor.

The Big Ten thought this was resolved when it combined OSU and Nebraska as 2016-21 divisional crossovers. It didn’t expect the Cornhuskers to plummet to the bottom of the league.

The COVID-19 season also foiled some of these crossovers. Ohio State has not played against Illinois since 2017, which it is playing for Illibuck’s traveling trophy. It had not played against Iowa since that same year until the Hawkeyes came to Ohio Stadium last season.

So by the luck of the draw, it could instead be Wisconsin who the Buckeyes haven’t played in over five seasons. That could be the only West opponent whose extended absence from the schedule would be equivalent to what you describe.

The Big Ten is expected to continue without divisions starting in 2024. OSU athletics director Gene Smith told me that every team has support to play every other stadium at least once every four years. Which would basically mean playing against every opponent in the league at least twice during that period.

So depending on which other opponent is selected as a protected rivalry, that could mean far fewer games against Indiana and Rutgers and far more against whichever team, if any, decides to be relevant from the West.

