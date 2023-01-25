Women’s hockey beats Syracuse 5-3





Next game: in Syracuse 1/25/2023 | 6:00 PM Jan 25 (Wed) / 6:00 PM Bee Syracuse History ROCHESTER, NY RIT junior forwards Lindsay Maloney and Emma Roland each scored twice in the first period to lead the Tigers to a 5-3 victory over College Hockey America on a visit to Syracuse Tuesday at the Gene Polisseni Center. HOW IT HAPPENED Maloney and Roland scored a pair of goals in a 44 second period to take and an early 2-0 lead. Sophomore forward Athena Vasdani stole a puck off a Syracuse player’s stick and dropped a pass down the right half to the sophomore defenseman Jessie Burks . Maloney tapped Burks’ shot from the right out of the air into the back of the net with 16:47 on the clock.

RIT held Syracuse scoreless the rest of the way, while Dobson created a turnover and beat the Orange back for an empty net with 50.7 on the clock to finish the night. GAME NOTES RIT’s first four-goal streak brought a season-high in one period. The Tigers also scored four goals in the first period of their 8-0 win over St Michael’s (October 7) and four goals in the third period of their 9-0 win over Sat. Michael’s (October 8).

Sophomore goaltender Sarah Cow stopped 32 shots for her fifth consecutive and 10th 30-plus save attempt of the season.

Maloney compiled her second two-goal game of the season and her fourth career multi-point game. She also had two goals in the St. Michael's opener before making two assists the next night.

Roland recorded both her first career two-goal game and her third career multi-point game. She also had a goal and an assist in last season's 3-3 draw and 3-1 win away to Lindenwood (February 11-12).

RIT converted 2 of 4 power play chances and held Syracuse scoreless on three chances.

RIT went on a 12-game winless streak (0-11-1) against Syracuse to earn its first win since a 7-4 road win on November 1, 2019. WHAT’S NEXT RIT will head out on Wednesday (January 25) for the second half of the CHA home-and-home with the Orange. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Syracuse, NY

