Women’s track is doing well at Liberty Dual





LYNCHBURG, Va. The VMI women’s track team competed in a double encounter against host Liberty University and put in multiple strong performances at the Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Virginia. Second year sprinter/jumper Eleyah Armstrong took first place in both the 60m sprint (7.80s) and long jump (5.34m) to mark the night for the Keydets. freshman Taylor hill placed second in the pole vault with a personal best of 3.55 meters, and sophomore Caroline Fiorillo placed first in the mile run with a time of 6:22.62. VMI Director of Track and Field Zak Scott “We would like to thank Lance Bingham, Liberty Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, and his staff for the opportunity to participate. Led by Eleyah Armstrongs victory in the long jump and 60m sprint, our team had some great achievements such as Taylor Hills Indoor PR at 3.55m in the pole vault. We will continue to improve and find our rhythm with three games to go until the Southern Conference Championship.” Next one The Keydets compete this weekend as hosts of the VMI Winter Classic set for January 27-28 on the CPTF. Full VMI results at Liberty Dual Meet January 24, 2023

60 meter sprint

Eleyah Armstrong – 1st – 7.80 400 meters sprint

Heaven Hall – 3rd – 1:04.00 Running miles

Caroline Fiorillo – 1st – 6:22.62

Alyssa Ingerson – 2nd – 6:41.70

Ella Flickinger – 3rd – 6:50.01 High jump

Shea Hart – 3rd – 1.48m Long jump

Eleyah Armstrong – 1st – 5.34m

SeMore Green – 5th – 4.91m Triple jump SeMore Green – 4th – 9.66m Pole vault

Taylor hill – 2nd – 3.55m personal best Shot put

Jenna Kirkland – 3rd – 11.20m

Rachel Robertson – 4th – 5.51m Throw weight

Jenna Kirkland – 3rd – 12.64m

Alexis Rocker – 4th – 11.92m

Judith Gonzalez – 5th – 11.68m

