Ex-Pak cricketer makes big revelation about Mohammad Azharuddin

Sledging is very common between Indian and Pakistani players Around the world there is hardly any rivalry as intense, emotional and widespread as the one between the Indian and Pakistan cricket team. The fanbases of the national teams of the two neighboring countries want nothing more than a victory over the other. Whenever two sides have met on the cricket field over the decades, there have been countless memorable encounters. Not only did the two teams produce some high-quality matches, the clashes between these two sides were no less than drama on the field. The two players are afraid to sled each other. Ex-Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has made a sensational claim saying that the team management ordered Men in Green players to interfere with Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Jadeja, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Vinod Kambli. He made a big revelation and stated that an exception had been made for Mohammad Azharuddin. Basit claimed that there was a lot of respect for the former Indian skipper in the Pakistan dressing room. Before every India match, I was given the responsibility of sledging the Indian players. I was told to disturb Sachin (Tendulkar), Jadeja (Ajay), Sidhu (Navjot), Kambli (Vinod), but the moment Azhar bhai’s name came, the whole team unanimously said that no one would disturb Azhar bhai. I have no words to describe how much respect we used to have for Azhar Bhai in our dressing room,” Basit said on his YouTube channel. Be it Wasim (Akram) bhai, Salim Malik, Rashid Latif, Inzmam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, they would not dare to sled Azhar bhai. I don’t think a Pakistani player has ever insulted Azhar Bhai. Azhar Bhai used to bat at No. 3 and when players like Ganguly and Dravid came up, he started batting low and gave the youngsters his place,” he added.

