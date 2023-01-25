Men’s tennis set to defend home court against FAU

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team (2-1) will aim for a third two-game win of the 2023 season on Wednesday when the Eagles host FAU (2-2). The first service from the FGCU Tennis Complex is set for 5:00 PM

The Eagles lose 5-2 to South Florida on January 14. The Green & Blue opened the season with a 7-0 sweep of Southern Miss on January 13 and defeated Bucknell 6-1 on January 14.

Red shirt juniors Marcelo Sepulveda (Monterrey, Mexico/Penn Foster/Alabama), Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF), Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence),junior Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla./Monverde Academy) and seniors Max Dam (Bradenton, Florida/Saint Stephens Episcopal School), are all 2-1 in singles.

Damm and Johnson lead the Green & Blue with three double wins after defeating teams from Southern Miss, Bucknell and South Florida. Damm was crowned ASUN Player of the Week on January 18, his first ASUN POW award.

The Eagles faced Florida Atlantic 15 times with the Owls leading the series 11–4. The most recent game was January 22, 2022, which FAU won 4-3.

The Owls lose 6-1 in Florida on January 21.

CJ WEBER



FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year CJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has compiled an overall record of 125-96 (.568) and a 52-19 (.732) record in ASUN play. In 2014-2015, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led JordiVives to a national ranking No. 35, a 14-game undefeated streak, and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA Tournament—the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship making its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award and led the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another ASUN regular season title and reached #65 on the ITA rankings, the highest in the program’s history.

ABOUT FGCU



FGCU teams have won a combined 94 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 47 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22 and No. 25 in 2022-23), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both men’s soccer ( 2018, 2019) and women’s football (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.66 GPA in the classroom in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

