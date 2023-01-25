What happened in the 1995 World Table Tennis Championships, known as a milestone in the history of Chinese table tennis

In the middle of the Spring Festival holiday, many table tennis fans must have chosen to go to the theater to watch “The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Table Tennis”. In order to reverse the adverse situation, the coaching staff led by Cai Zhenhua decided to form a “new army”, and the “Five Tigers of National Table Tennis” emerged: Ma Wenge, Wang Tao, Ding Song, Liu Guoliang, Kong Linhui.

Chinanews.com, Beijing, January 25 (Liu Xingchen) The Spring Festival holiday is halfway through, and many table tennis fans must have chosen to go to the theater to see “The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Table Tennis”.

Young people are eager to witness the battle history of the older generation of Guoping people, and those who actually lived through that story are still fresh in their minds.

The movie “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack” is based on the story of the national men’s table tennis team in the early 1990s.

Faced with internal and external doubts, the head coach pushed for drastic reforms, and the unpopular “New Five Men’s Table Tennis Tigers” played their respective advantages, and finally staged a Jedi counterattack at the 1995 Tianjin World Table Tennis Championships and won the Swaythling Cup one more time.

Screenshot of the Weibo video of the movie “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack”

In the memory of many old fans, the 1995 World Table Tennis Championship is a milestone in the history of Chinese table tennis.

Do you know the story that happened that year?

In that competition, the Chinese table tennis team won all seven championships.

And to do this was not easy at that time.

Before the game, China’s men’s table tennis was in a low period.

darkest hour

In 1988, the Chinese men’s table tennis team was defeated at the Olympic Games in Seoul, and the “low period” also followed.

In 1991, the Chiba World Table Tennis Championships created the lowest team score in history, China’s men’s singles missed the gold medal at the Barcelona Olympics, and the team was weak…

Also, Cai Zhenhua, head coach of men’s table tennis at the time, spoke of the bitter memory of the poor performance: “It is said in the world that it will take at least ten years for China’s men’s team to rise again.”

During that time, the Swedish men’s team achieved three consecutive world table tennis championships and created the “Swedish Era” in the world table tennis world.

Ma Wenge, the technical director and prototype of this film, also said with emotion: “We were under a lot of pressure when we lost, and we have not won this championship (World Men’s Team Table Tennis Championships) in six years since the third.”

It was in this adversity that the World Table Tennis Championships came to Tianjin.

In order to reverse the adverse situation, the coaching staff led by Cai Zhenhua decided to form a “new army”, and the “Five Tigers of National Table Tennis” emerged: Ma Wenge, Wang Tao, Ding Song, Liu Guoliang, Kong Linhui.

Data map: In 1995, the 43rd World Table Tennis Championships were held in Tianjin in May. The Chinese team won all seven championships for the second time after the 1981 World Table Tennis Championships.

The photo shows rookie Liu Guoliang knocking out Swedish star Waldner on May 12 of that year.

Photo by China News Agency reporter Mao Jianjun (pictured and edited by Xu Xiyi)

hard work

But how easy is it to return from bottom to top?

Quoting a sentence describing the “Five Tigers of National Ping Pong” in the trailer for the movie “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back”: The wounded are wounded, the blind are blind, the small are small, and the old are old .

The team’s number one star Ma Wenge was plagued with injuries and his condition was not as good as before; the veteran Wang Tao was no longer the best age for the game; and Liu Guoliang, Kong Linghui and others were still young players who had no experience in major leagues.

Even though the road is full of thorns, the national men’s table tennis team, which has landed in a valley, has already made up its mind: to fight against a turnaround.

In order to close the gap with the strong European teams in a short time, the national men’s table tennis team went abroad many times to participate in the European Open. While adapting to the technical and tactical styles of European players, they learned from them to enrich their own style of play.

Huang Biao, the team leader at the time, recalled: “At that time, the technical staff led by director Cai concentrated on turning around and carried out technical and daily management work.”

Data chart: Swedish star Waldner in the game.

The team members who are sweating at the table tennis table are very strong in their hearts.

They dare the trough and rise to the challenge. Despite the suffering, their desire for victory has become an obsession.

In the middle of the battle, the National Men’s Table Tennis Team waited for the opportunity to fight at home.

Jedi strikes back

In May 1995, the 43rd World Table Tennis Championships were officially opened in Tianjin.

The men’s national table tennis team has only one goal: to attack again for the championship.

After going all the way to the finals, in front of the “National Table Tennis Five Tigers” was the Swedish men’s team who were champions at the time.

In the final duel, the famous player Waldner defeated Ma Wenge and Wang Tao and helped the Swedish team to the lead.

At that time, the national table tennis player Ding Song was playing well, and he helped the team tie the score.

In the decisive match, Wang Tao won 2:0 against Persson, and the National Men’s Table Tennis Team won the Swaythling Cup after an absence of 6 years.

After successfully scoring the final point, Wang Tao threw his racket into the air and fell to the ground, unable to hide his tears.

The players threw Cai Zhenhua high in the air, enjoying the hard-fought victory.

Image Source: Weibo video screenshot of the movie “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Strikes Back”

“The audience was full. We worked hard for 6 years and 6 years ago. Before the final, everyone is confident!” Ma Wenge, the current head coach of the Tianjin Men’s Table Tennis Team, told the scene at the time.

After the century war, the men’s national table tennis team emerged from the pit and gradually secured its dominance.

At the 1995 World Table Tennis Championships, China’s table tennis team sent 29 players to participate in all seven events.

In addition to the team competition, the national table tennis players also won the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s singles.

When the five-star red flag came up, the Tianjin World Table Tennis Championships became a fond memory for a whole generation.

Perhaps many people really fell in love with table tennis, fell in love with national table tennis, also started that passionate story.

(Finish)