Cricket great Chris Cairns shares moving Australian Open moment as recovery from life-threatening issues continues





New Zealand cricketing legend Chris Cairns has taken to social media to pay a heartfelt family tribute as he continues his miraculous recovery from three devastating health issues. Cairns has suffered a heart attack, stroke and, more recently, colon cancer. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas fires his shot at Australian actress Margot Robbie. Watch the latest sports on Channel 7 or stream for free 7plus >> But those issues faded into the background for a moment when Cairn’s daughter, Izzy, appeared on the tennis court. The former all-rounder posted about a proud parent moment when Izzy was invited to flip the coin at the Australian Open for the women’s singles quarterfinal between Jess Pegula and Victoria Azarenka. Cairns took to Instagram and Twitter in an emotional post saying he was proud of his daughter. Proud parent moment that our 11-year-old daughter Izzy had the privilege of flipping the coin on court tonight at the Tennis Australia AO QF between Jess Pegula and @vichka35 inspiring athletes, Cairns wrote on Instagram, with a photo of the two players and his daughter after the coin toss. I never understood why my mom would be so excited when I played, now I get it and our daughter hasn’t even started the journey yet!! The posts received a lot of love and support from fans and professional athletes. Amazing Australian-born British professional tennis player Brydan Klein wrote on Instagram. Superb Chris!!! My youngest was one of five members of the Australian Girls Choir who sang the National Anthem at the ANZ Stadium for a Bledisloe Cup match a few years ago. Indescribable pride. Keep fighting, my friend. There are no athletes more inspiring than you, wrote author Grant Williams on Twitter. I admire you Chris. I’ve seen you play. You were among the best all-rounders. I wish you good health for the future. Cheers, media entrepreneur Arup Ghosh said on Twitter. Following a heart attack in August 2021, the 52-year-old suffered an aortic dissection, which occurs when a tear develops in the innermost layer of the body’s main artery, the aorta, forcing him to live on life support in Sydney. Cairns was paralyzed in his legs after suffering a stroke in his spine during life-saving emergency heart surgery. In another blow to Cairns health, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer last February. The cricket icon recently shared a health update on social media that showed he could stand and walk. Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. His father Lance also played cricket for New Zealand. He has lived in Canberra for several years with his wife and children. Michael Clarke loses his job as a commentator as the fallout from the wild fight continues Aussie cricket great backs call for Australia Day date change Play video Australia smacks North Sydney records in series over Pakistan Australia smacks North Sydney records in series over Pakistan

