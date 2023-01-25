Table tennis – Lotteries Pers

reading time: 3 minutes

By: Xu Han (boys captain), Jade Ng (girls captain), Zennieve Tan Shiqi (girls vice captain), Alvin Au (boys vice captain)

The atmosphere freezes as everyone holds their breath. Last point. A point that would give us a win. A point with which we could be on the highest podium. The ball is passed and flashed back and forth, with both players displaying tremendous speed, reflexes and agility. On the final swing, Rafflesian puts all his power into the ball. One bounces to the other side of the table and the ball lands on the floor. The stadium erupts in chaos and deafening cheers as his teammates run onto the pitch and hug the player with such enthusiasm it’s hard to breathe.

That scenario awaits you when you join CCA. Table tennis, also known as ping pong, is an exciting, fast-paced sport in which two or four players use small wooden rackets to hit a light ball back and forth across the table. The well-known sport takes place at a shared table with a hard net, where you could have even scored your own hit during gym class! While table tennis may look and sound simple, it requires great precision, speed and split-second decision making when played at a higher level, making it quite a difficult sport to master.

The RI table tennis team is a tight-knit community of 14 players (6 from the boys’ team and 8 from the girls’ team) who are all equally committed to disciplined and intense training. With the unwavering support of teachers and coaches, we strive to develop each member to their highest potential. Above all, it is extremely important to us to provide a safe, warm and supportive environment where every member can play and grow together. We strive to build a family that recognizes the universal importance of not only celebrating each other’s achievements, but also supporting and uplifting each other through difficult times, both in and out of the sport.

Of course, all our results are a reflection of our hard work in training. During the Nationals season we train three times a week, while after the Nationals season we train twice a week. Our training takes place on Mondays and Fridays from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, during the competition season extra training on Wednesdays in the Y14 gym. With the help of both of our experienced coaches, Coach Zhang Jun Ming and Coach Tay Jit Kiat, each session provides something for everyone to take home, whether it’s new skills or small improvements to improve a skill. Our experienced teacher mentors mr. Chan Joon Kiat, Mrs. Lin Shirou Cheryl and Mrs. Katherine Ng have also been there to support our journey and unleash all of our potential as players.

In the 2022 national school games, both the girls’ and boys’ teams achieved commendable results. Our hard work paid off as the boys team won the championship and the girls 1st runner up in a narrow defeat in the final. Despite the girls team’s slight disappointment, they gave it their all and are determined to win the gold medal in the next NSG. Most importantly, the team cherishes the bonds that have been formed, and the ups and downs of our winning journey have strengthened the team even more.

In 2023, our team’s goal is not only to become double champions for both the girls’ and boys’ teams in the national school championships, but also to support each other on our own individual table tennis journeys. When faced with challenges, we never give up, but work together as one cohesive team while building on each other’s strengths to minimize our weaknesses.

In addition to regular training, we also engage in bonding activities to improve team morale. We often gather for team dinners and meet before training to work together to strengthen the bond between team members. While there has not been a CCA camp in recent years due to COVID-19, we are working to host one in the coming year.

In conclusion, we believe that the various holistic experiences gained as part of CCA require the well-rounded development of individuals and that your journey is sure to be one you will not regret. So join us and embark on your memorable, once-in-a-lifetime journey with us in Table Tennis.

