Sports
Table tennis – Lotteries Pers
By: Xu Han (boys captain), Jade Ng (girls captain), Zennieve Tan Shiqi (girls vice captain), Alvin Au (boys vice captain)
The atmosphere freezes as everyone holds their breath. Last point. A point that would give us a win. A point with which we could be on the highest podium. The ball is passed and flashed back and forth, with both players displaying tremendous speed, reflexes and agility. On the final swing, Rafflesian puts all his power into the ball. One bounces to the other side of the table and the ball lands on the floor. The stadium erupts in chaos and deafening cheers as his teammates run onto the pitch and hug the player with such enthusiasm it’s hard to breathe.
That scenario awaits you when you join CCA. Table tennis, also known as ping pong, is an exciting, fast-paced sport in which two or four players use small wooden rackets to hit a light ball back and forth across the table. The well-known sport takes place at a shared table with a hard net, where you could have even scored your own hit during gym class! While table tennis may look and sound simple, it requires great precision, speed and split-second decision making when played at a higher level, making it quite a difficult sport to master.
The RI table tennis team is a tight-knit community of 14 players (6 from the boys’ team and 8 from the girls’ team) who are all equally committed to disciplined and intense training. With the unwavering support of teachers and coaches, we strive to develop each member to their highest potential. Above all, it is extremely important to us to provide a safe, warm and supportive environment where every member can play and grow together. We strive to build a family that recognizes the universal importance of not only celebrating each other’s achievements, but also supporting and uplifting each other through difficult times, both in and out of the sport.
Of course, all our results are a reflection of our hard work in training. During the Nationals season we train three times a week, while after the Nationals season we train twice a week. Our training takes place on Mondays and Fridays from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, during the competition season extra training on Wednesdays in the Y14 gym. With the help of both of our experienced coaches, Coach Zhang Jun Ming and Coach Tay Jit Kiat, each session provides something for everyone to take home, whether it’s new skills or small improvements to improve a skill. Our experienced teacher mentors mr. Chan Joon Kiat, Mrs. Lin Shirou Cheryl and Mrs. Katherine Ng have also been there to support our journey and unleash all of our potential as players.
In the 2022 national school games, both the girls’ and boys’ teams achieved commendable results. Our hard work paid off as the boys team won the championship and the girls 1st runner up in a narrow defeat in the final. Despite the girls team’s slight disappointment, they gave it their all and are determined to win the gold medal in the next NSG. Most importantly, the team cherishes the bonds that have been formed, and the ups and downs of our winning journey have strengthened the team even more.
In 2023, our team’s goal is not only to become double champions for both the girls’ and boys’ teams in the national school championships, but also to support each other on our own individual table tennis journeys. When faced with challenges, we never give up, but work together as one cohesive team while building on each other’s strengths to minimize our weaknesses.
In addition to regular training, we also engage in bonding activities to improve team morale. We often gather for team dinners and meet before training to work together to strengthen the bond between team members. While there has not been a CCA camp in recent years due to COVID-19, we are working to host one in the coming year.
In conclusion, we believe that the various holistic experiences gained as part of CCA require the well-rounded development of individuals and that your journey is sure to be one you will not regret. So join us and embark on your memorable, once-in-a-lifetime journey with us in Table Tennis.
4561900cookie controlCCA Previews ’23: Table Tennis
|
Sources
2/ https://rafflespress.com/2023/01/25/cca-previews-23-table-tennis/
The sources mentioned may contact us to remove/change this article
What are the main benefits of comparing car insurance online?
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post showcasing the top benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. The shopping behavior of many people has changed dramatically with the help of the internet. The auto insurance industry has not been unaffected by these changes. On the Internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and see which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing car insurance policies online are as follows: Online quotes can be requested anytime, anywhere. Unlike physical insurance companies, websites do not have a specific schedule and are always available. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes anywhere, anytime, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurers, whether well-known brands or local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes give policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers no longer have to request quotes from just a few well-known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and genuine information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but if you’re dealing with an insurance company, lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will research a potential customer before providing coverage. Online quotes can be easily sorted. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. By using broker websites, drivers can get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money-saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique in that it does not limit itself to one kind of insurance provider, but offers the customers the best deals from many different online insurance companies. For example, customers can access offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers can access quotes for insurance plans from various agencies such as local or state agencies, brand name insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help motorists get better auto insurance deals. All they need to do is to fill out an online form with accurate and real information and then compare prices,” said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson to Contact Name: Gurgu CTPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version at accesswire.Com: https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of- Car Insurance-Quotations-Compare Online View photos
|
Sources
2/ https://tittlepress.com/sports/2275039/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Table tennis – Lotteries Pers
- 4.2-magnitude earthquake in California, aftershock shakes Malibu beach area
- Indigenous Hockey Cards Shed Light on First Nations Players 102.3 KRMG
- Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2023
- Turkey postpones NATO negotiations with Sweden and Finland
- “Profuse Bleeding Caused by Heavy Pursuit”: Preliminary Autopsy Results of Tire Nichols
- Sempra Energy signs 20-year LNG supply agreement with Poland’s PKN ORLEN
- Therabody SmartGoggles Review | CNN Underscore
- Nick Saban can afford to be portal picky
- 15 Nikola Tre FCEV will go to Biagi Bros. Inc. in California in the fourth quarter of 2023
- Cricket great Chris Cairns shares moving Australian Open moment as recovery from life-threatening issues continues
- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits the Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershocks