CU Swimming & Diving Preview – at Middlebury Invitational (1/27-28)





Only one event remains before the Clarkson University Swimming & Diving program competes in the Liberty League Championships in mid-February, but that remaining weekend may be just as challenging as the conference meeting, as the Golden Knights will compete in the Middlebury on Friday and Saturday Invitational . Joining the host Middlebury College are Norwich University and Williams College, as well as the Golden Knights. The Williams men were ranked 11th in the nation in the latest national poll, but since then the Ephs have handily beat the nation’s numbers four and five. The same can be said of the women’s Ephs, seventh in the nation, who beat the nation’s fifth and sixth place teams by more than 100 points last Saturday. live video Clarkson Women: Last year at the Middlebury Invitational, sophomore Gabriel McSwieney posted a pair of top 10 finishes and placed seventh in the 1000 freestyle and ninth in the 500 freestyle. She had an impressive showing in Clarkson’s last major invitational, giving the Knights three top-seven finishes at the Don Richards Invitational in early December. Freshman collegiate Aurelia Leonard earned three top-six finishes at that same event hosted by RIT, including a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke. Junior Bella Triolet took eighth place in the 200 backstroke at Middlebury last year, and most recently placed ninth in that event at RIT, as well as a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Clarkson Men: The top performance of the men’s Green and Gold at Middlebury a year ago was possible Michael Schroeder , as he placed sixth in the 200 backstroke, seventh in the 200 butterfly, and had another top-10 showing in the 100 butterfly. He achieved similar results at RIT in December, placing third in the 100 backstroke, sixth in the 200 backstroke and fifth in the 200 butterfly. freshman Connor Tasselmyer and Landon Colby could also see continued success in Middlebury. Colby, who was named Liberty League Rookie of the Week for his return against SUNY Potsdam last Saturday, placed sixth in 200 butterfly, eighth in 100 butterfly and then 10the in the 200 individual medley at RIT in December, while Tasselmyer, who also earned conference honors this year, placed second in the 50 freestyle (breaking a 35-year-old school record), and seventh in both 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle battle.

