Oklahoma State Football hires Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator





STILLWATER Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy dug deep to find his new defensive coordinator and plucked Bryan Nardo from the NCAA Division II level. Nardo hails from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He previously worked at Youngstown State and Emporia State, where he served as defensive coordinator for eight years. Gundy also gave new titles to a few longtime defensive assistants, the university announced on Tuesday. Linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements was elevated to co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie added the title of defensive passing game coordinator. Nardo replaces Derek Mason, who spent a season at OSU but announced earlier this month that he would be taking a sabbatical from college coaching. More:Why did Braden Cassity choose an extra year at Oklahoma State Football? ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’ In the transition from former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Mason a year ago, Gundy asked Mason to adapt to the schedule and language Knowles had used for the past four years. However, it seems more likely that Nardo will be allowed to have more influence on the defensive style. Nardo runs the 3-3-5 scheme popularized by Jon Heacock, Iowa State’s defensive coordinator, a scheme that Gundy has long sought and often praises. Knowles arrived in 2018 with a 4-2-5 schedule that, with the help of the OSU staff, turned into a multi-front defense with more 3-3-5 influence. With Gannon last season, Nardo’s defense allowed an average of 287.4 yards per game, up from 393.3 in the season before he arrived. I am excited about the addition of Bryan Nardo as our defensive coordinator, Gundy said in a statement. He is a young, energetic, smart football coach who brings 10 years of coordinating experience. He’s been successful and his innovative system has helped him win races everywhere he’s been. In addition, I promoted Joe Bob Clements to Co-Defensive Coordinator and Tim Duffie to Defensive Passing Game Coordinator. They have had a long-standing association with the state of Oklahoma and have been a big part of our program’s success. More:Which players have signed for the Oklahoma State Football 2023 recruiting class? Originally from Shadyside, Ohio, Nardo began his coaching career as a student assistant at Ohio University. His first coordinating job came with Emporia (Kansas) State, a Division II program coached by Oklahoma native Garin Higgins. Nardo spent eight seasons there from 2012 to 2019, almost exclusively as a defensive coordinator, while also recruiting Oklahoma State. I can’t thank Coach Gundy and the rest of the staff enough for their openness throughout this process and for trusting me with this responsibility, Nardo said in a statement. I am extremely excited to join the rich tradition of Oklahoma State football. I can’t wait to get to work and build on all the great things that have been done here throughout history. I spent eight years recruiting the state of Oklahoma and have seen firsthand how much pride people have in this university’s athletic programs. There is no better place to represent. I am also grateful to Coach Erik Raeburn and Lisa Goddard McGuirk for the opportunities they gave me at Gannon. Their trust and belief is something I don’t feel I’ll ever really be able to repay. Gannon is a special place and I loved working there every day. More:National Signing Day Tracker: Oklahoma State Football Signers, 2023 Recruitment Rankings The Bryan Nardo File Age: 37

37 residence: Shadyside, Ohio

Shadyside, Ohio Family: Wife, Emma; sons, Dominick Paul and Elijah Ray

Wife, Emma; sons, Dominick Paul and Elijah Ray Coaching stops: Ohio University, student assistant (2004-2007); University of Ohio, graduate assistant (2008-2010); Missouri S&T, linebackers/special teams coordinator (2011); Emporia State, Defense Coordinator (2012-2019); Youngstown State linebackers (2020-21); Gannon University, Defensive Coordinator (2022)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/college/cowboys/2023/01/24/oklahoma-state-football-hires-bryan-nardo-as-defensive-coordinator/69804747007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos