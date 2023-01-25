Sports
No. 15 Auburn Appears To Defend Home Court, Streak vs. Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. With 28 consecutive wins at the Neville Arena, Auburn boasts the longest home win streak in college basketball. It’s a streak that’s been going on for three seasons now. The team with the next best streak is UCLA with 19 games.
It’s yet another example of how this program makes history.
Compliment the fans for the environment they’ve created, one of the best environments in the country, but head coach Bruce Pearl know that the fans can only do so much. His Auburn team, nationally number 15, is yet to appear against Texas A&M on Wednesday night.
“Of course it speaks for The Jungle and the incredible support,” Pearl said. “It speaks to the sellout and the dedication of the Auburn Family and the great environment. But that environment won’t recover for us, and it won’t take any shots. We’re going to have to keep playing better and better.”
The streak also targets Auburn’s back. The Aggies know what’s at stake.
“Everyone wants to break the record,” sophomore by John Broome said. “But we have to keep doing what we’ve been doing to get it. That streak has been going on for two or three years. Our job is to keep it going and keep defending the home court.”
Ironically, it was Texas A&M that ruined Auburn’s perfect home record during the 2019-2020 season with a 78-75 win in what was the last home game for the Tigers.
This year’s matchup consists of two teams that have each lost only once in league games. Auburn (16-3, 6-1) is on a five-game winning streak while Texas A&M (13-6, 5-1) had won seven games in a row before Saturday’s defeat in Kentucky. Stripes aside, it’s a pivotal game in the SEC with major implications for the regular season title.
Auburn and Texas A&M tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Neville Arena. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will do the radio talk on 93.9 Tiger FM, online at AuburnTigers.com and on the TuneIn app. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN2.
PLAYER TO WATCH: JOHNI BROOME
by John Broome ranks second in the league behind the reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky with six double-doubles this season after his monstrous performance of 27 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday in South Carolina. For his career, which spans two seasons with Morehead State, Broome now has 41 double-doubles and 20 20-point appearances. He shoots a team-best 53.7 percent from the floor in SEC play this season, averaging a near double-double with 14.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in those games.
IN THE SERIES: TEXAS A&M
Texas A&M leads 13-6 in the all-time series with Auburn and is 6-2 at the Neville Arena since joining the SEC in 2012. SEC Tournament of the Year. However, the Tigers beat Texas A&M at home last season 75-58 behind a triple-double of Walker Kesler.
TAKE CARE OF THE BALL
On Saturday at South Carolina, Auburn delivered its best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.22) of the season, recording 20 assists against just nine turnovers against the Gamecocks. Point guard Wendell Green Jr. was a big part of that with a team-high 12 assists. In the past five games, Green has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.58 and is 20 assists short of 100 on the season.
KINGS OF HOME DISH
Auburn holds the title of the nation’s longest winning streak at home at 28 games. Florida was the last team to leave Neville Arena (then Auburn Arena) victorious (W, 74-57) on February 23, 2021. Since then, the Tigers have won 28 straight, including 14 wins over SEC teams and four wins over teams ranked in the Top 25.
NCAA Division 1 Active Home Court Win Streak
1. Maroon: 28
2.UCLA: 19
3. State of Kent: 16
4.Memphis: 15
5. Clemson: 14
|
