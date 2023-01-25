Special Teams Play Keys Mens ACHA D2 Hockey Win over Florida Gulf Coast 6-4





Special teams played a key role Saturday afternoon as the ACHA Division II men’s hockey team defeated Florida Gulf Coast 6-4 as part of the Miami University (Ohio) Showcase at Goggin Ice Arena in Oxford, Ohio. Lindenwood put up six power plays for the Eagles, but only conceded one goal. The Lions only had two man advantage opportunities, but both scored. The first goal of the game was tied after an unassisted effort from Steve Avalone giving Lindenwood a 1–0 lead at 5:52 of the opening period. Sean McMahon doubled that advantage when he scored the puck at 2:50 p.m. on a play set up by Josh Lynn and Jacob Behnen but FGCU scored two goals in the space of 61 seconds to tie the game. The score remained 2–2 until a flurry of offense late in the second half put the Lions ahead for good. Jack Radley sounded the horn at 13:22 with the help of Behnen and Pursue McClellan then the two power play goals fell back-to-back, the first off the sheet of Stanley Lucas just 28 seconds later. Radley and Linn earned the assists. Linn made it 5-2 to Lindenwood on the second power play at 15:08 assisted by Ryan Granville and Avalon. The Eagles scored their lone power play goal with 58 seconds left in the period to make it 5-3, but the Lions responded with a Michael Mullen unassisted shot at 7:23 of the third to build a 6–3 lead. FGCU added an equal-strength goal in the last four minutes of regulation, but that was as close as the Eagles would get before time ran out. Shots on target were almost tied with Lindenwood leading 44-41, but Ethan Paulin Hatch was strong on goal, stopping 37 of the 41 shots he faced to clinch victory for the Lions, who improved to 20-5-0 overall. Lindenwood wraps up his game in the Miami University Showcase against Liberty University Sunday afternoon. The puck drops at 1:20 p.m. at the Goggin Ice Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

