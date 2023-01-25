Baseball lands two on Preseason All-Big 12 team





Austin, Texas Texas Baseball pitchers Luke Gordon and Tanner Witt were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, the league office announced Wednesday. The honorees were selected by the league’s head coaches, who could not vote for their own players. Gordon was named to the All-Big 12 second team as a sophomore last season after finishing with a 7-2 record and a 3.05 ERA. He struckout 77 batters in 85.2 innings after going into the weekend rotation. Gordon held his opponents to a .224 batting average all season. He made eight starts in Big 12 play and went 5-0 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched. Witt made two starts on the mound in the 2022 season before undergoing season-ending surgery. He finished with a 2-0 record, an 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. In Witt’s first season at the 2021 Forty Acres, he was named a Freshman All-American and Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection. He led Texas in 28 relief appearances with a 5-0 record, five saves, a 3.16 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be revealed on Thursday, January 26. Preseason All-Big 12 Team C Hudson White, Texas Tech

IF- Nick Goodwin, Kansas State*

IF-Jackson Nicklaus, Oklahoma

IF- Marcus Brown, State of Oklahoma

IF-Roc Riggio, State of Oklahoma

IF- Brayden Taylor, TCU*

OR – John Spikerman, Oklahoma

OR – Austin Davis, TCU

OR- Elijah Nunez, TCU

DH-Ty Coleman, Texas Tech

UT- Nolan McLean, State of Oklahoma*

SP- Juaron Watts-Brown, State of Oklahoma*

SP- Luke Gordon Texas

SP- Tanner Witt Texas

SP Mason Molina, Texas Tech

R. P. Luke Savage, TCU

R. P. Garrett Wright, TCU

*- Unanimous selection

