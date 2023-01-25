Footballer Georgia Bulldogs arrested after argument with girlfriend via Instagram, report reveals WSB-TV Channel 2

ATHENS, Georgia — Georgia Bulldog football player Rodarius Rara Jaiquan Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and domestic violence after an argument with his girlfriend.

Police were sent to McWhorter Hall just before midnight on Sunday in connection with a loud argument in one of the dormitories.

Officers knocked on a room door and spoke to Addison Alfred.

Police said they claimed there was a verbal altercation between her and her boyfriend, Rodarius Thomas, when Thomas became upset that she followed an unknown man on Instagram.

Thomas is a recent transfer from Mississippi State and a wide receiver with the Georgia Bulldogs football team.

According to police, Thomas claimed that Alfred had beaten him. After overhearing this, Alfred said that Thomas had asked her not to tell anyone about the bruises he had given her.

Alfred told officers she wanted to leave the room after the argument, but Thomas blocked the exit and told her she couldn’t leave.

She told officers she wanted to call her mother, but Thomas snatched her phone and Apple Watch from her wrist so she couldn’t call.

Alfred claimed that after Thomas took her phone, the altercation turned physical – with him grabbing her right arm and pushing her onto the bed twice.

Officers saw abrasions on Alfred’s legs that she claimed happened when Thomas pushed her onto the bed, and bruises on her arms and legs.

Thomas told police the altercation only became physical when, he said, Alfred began to choke and hit him.

Thomas claimed that Alfred would not let him leave the room and began to punch and kick him.

According to Thomas, he laid her gently on the bed while she hit him and then sat down in a chair to talk to one of his friends on the phone.

Officers could not see any injuries on Thomas’ body consistent with what he described.

According to an incident report, both Thomas and Alfred left the room and encountered a group of girls in the hallway. The group of girls began asking questions and the pair returned to the room fearing someone would call the police, officers said.

At 3 a.m., Thomas was arrested and imprisoned at the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

He was charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment.

The UGA Athletic Association has issued the following statement:

We are aware of a reported incident involving the conduct of one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and does not reflect the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following the Athletic Association’s internal policies, we will work closely with our administration to ensure we fully comply with all law enforcement and campus protocols.

