Football announces spring exhibition





AUBURN, Ala. Maroon football and head coach KarenSpring announced the team’s spring exhibition game schedule on Wednesday. “We hope to challenge the team with this competitive spring schedule,” said Hoppa. “We feel like we didn’t finish enough of our scoring opportunities last fall and are focusing on improving significantly in that area in training and over the course of these games. Our other big focus this spring will be to get a few defensive positions after the graduation of some key players on that back line.” The schedule includes five matches, three at home, one away and one neutral venue meeting. The full spring program can be found below. Date Opponent Place Time (CT) Saturday February 25 Kennesaw state Maroon 1 o’clock in the afternoon Saturday March 25 Georgia Maroon 2:30 in the evening Saturday April 1 Mercer Maroon 1 o’clock in the afternoon Saturday April 15 Tennessee Atlanta, GA. 1 o’clock in the afternoon Saturday April 22 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 12 o’clock The Tigers’ spring opponents combined for a 63-28-16 record last season, with three teams earning bids into the 2022 NCAA Tournament. All games at the Auburn Soccer Complex are free and open to the public.

