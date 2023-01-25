Seton Hall Softball Announces 2023 Schedule





South Orange, NJ Seton Hall softball head coach Angie Churchill has announced the schedule for 2023, with a total of 48 games against 25 different opponents. The Pirates finished 20-23 overall and 9-14 in the BIG EAST in their first season under Churchill in 2022, finishing sixth in the league. Taylor hill (Little Falls, New Jersey) was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year after hitting .449 with three home runs and a conference-record 12 doubles in league play. Hill was also named to the All-BIG EAST First Team while being teammates Ashley Colonetta (Cypress, California) and Shelby Smith (Friendswood, Texas) received the second team award. All three players will return for the Pirates in 2023. The Pirates will face 17 non-conference opponents this spring, eight of which finished with a winning record in 2022. The Hall will also face a pair of teams that made the NCAA Tournament in Lehigh and Villanova last season. HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SEASON Seton Hall opens the 2023 season at the Black & Gold Tournament in Southern Miss where the Pirates will play two games against both the Golden Eagles and Samford. The Bulldogs improved with 16 wins from 2021 to 2022 en route to the number 2 seed in the SOCON tournament.

The following weekend, the Pirates head to the Presbyterian Invitational in Clinton, SC, where the Pirates face a trio of non-conference opponents. The Pirates will face Appalachian State and IUPUI twice this weekend while playing Presbyterian once. The games against IUPUI and Presbyterian are the first in the program’s history.

After a weekend off, the Pirates kick off March with a trip to Lubbock, Texas to compete in the Texas Tech Invitational. Seton Hall takes on the Red Raiders on Friday and Saturday, while the Pirates’ tournament schedule is filled with games against North Dakota on Friday and Sunday mornings. Sandwiched in the middle is a showdown with rival Rutgers as the teams will meet for the 65th time in their history. Last season, the Pirates defeated the Scarlet Knights for the first time since 2009 with a 5-3 win in Piscataway.

The rest of the non-conference slate features home doubleheads with Manhattan (March 15), Rider (April 5) and Fairleigh Dickinson (April 19). The Pirates will also visit Monmouth (March 28), Stony Brook (March 29), a three-game series at Lehigh (April 7-8), Drexel (April 11), Marist (April 18) and UAlbany (26 April). ).

The Pirates open the BIG EAST game with a three-game series against regular season champions UConn, March 10-12. Seton Hall will also travel to Creighton (March 24-26), DePaul (April 14-16) and Providence (April 21-23) in league action.

Last year’s BIG EAST Tournament champion, Villanova, comes to South Orange for the penultimate series of the season, April 28-30. This will be one of four BIG EAST series hosted by the Pirates, the others being Georgetown (March 17-19), St. John’s (March 31-April 2), and Butler (May 5-7).

The BIG EAST tournament will be hosted by UConn from May 10-13. New this season, the top six teams in the conference standings qualify for the tournament. Last season, the Pirates finished sixth in the BIG EAST. Click here to view Seton Hall’s full 2023 softball schedule. *All dates and times are subject to change*

