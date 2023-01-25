Tigers head west for Texas Tech Open & Multi meet

AUBURN, Ala. After earning three of the nation’s highest marks in the high jump, heptathlon and men’s medley relay at the Vanderbilt Invite last weekend, the Auburn track and field team is looking to continue its strong performance this weekend at the Texas Tech Open & Multis meeting.

The three-day meeting will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas. The action kicks off Thursday at 12pm CT with the men’s 60M sprint in the heptathlon, Friday at 3pm with the women’s weight throw and men’s pole vault, and Saturday at 10am with the women’s shot put.

“This is the week we’re focusing on getting really solid nationally with the men’s and women’s sprints,” says Tigers head coach Leroy Burrell said. “We got off to a really good start and I’m happy with what our athletes have been doing over the past few weeks.”

In the USTFCCCA coaches’ latest poll, the Auburn men’s team is ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 1 in the Southern region, while the women’s team is ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 8 in the Southern region after 40 new personal best numbers last weekend.

Showing the way to the Tigers in Nashville was senior Dontavy Hill in men’s high jump. Hill won the contest 2.21m/7-3 to tie a new indoor personal best while placing No. 2 in clearance nationally.

Another strong performance came from junior John Murray in the men’s heptathlon. Murray set five new personal bests in seven events, including his total point total of 5624. Murray beat his previous personal best by over 150 points and is both nationally and No. 3 on Auburn’s all-time performers list. Joining Murray at the men’s heptathlon this weekend will be All-American and 2022 Indoor SEC Championship runner-up, Alex Spyridonidis .

Heavy hitters who make the trip to Texas for the Tigers will be seniors Kyle Brown Hill and Spyridonidis, Murray, sophomore Prefer Ashe freshman Jeremy Zammit .

In field events, Brown ranks #4 in the conference with his score of 21.84 m/71-8 in the UW Oshkosh Early Bird Invite men’s weight throw. In the men’s long jump, Zammit currently leads the SEC and is No. 7 in the NCAA with a score of 7.84m/25-8.75 since his collegiate debut on the Clemson Invite.

The sprint star in Ashe looks set to continue his dominance in the 60M dash alongside Azeem Fahmi in his Auburn debut. Ashe is ranked No. 1 in the SEC and No. 4 in the NCAA in the event with a time of 6.57 set on the Clemson Invite two weeks ago.

On the women’s side, senior Muara Huwalt and Mad Malone freshman Sing Clinkscale , Ariana Sharpe and Alyssa Quinones-Mixon returns to action for the Tigers this weekend.

Huwalt returns to the circle in the shot put, where she is No. 2 in the conference and No. 5 in the NCAA with her score of 17.29 m / 56-8.75, as well as making her season debut in the weight throw. All-American Malone, currently No. 4 in the SEC and No. 11 in the NCAA, will also compete in weight throw competition.

Quinones-Mixon will return to the runway for the first time after her successful collegiate debut, which set the freshman pole vault record with a score of 4.05m/13-3.5 at the Clemson Invite. This brand currently ranks sixth in the SEC.

Last week’s SEC Freshman Runner of the Week, Sharpe, will be back on the track in the 400M sprint at Lubbock. Sharpe’s time of 53.01 ranks No. 3 in the SEC and No. 5 in the NCAA. Fellow sprinter in Clinkscale will race for the second time in an Auburn uniform in the 60M and 200M sprint, where she placed in the top-20 in both events in the SEC and NCAA.

Joining the Tigers this weekend are hosts Texas Tech, Arizona, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

Live results of the meet can be found athttps://ptiming.comand the live stream of the event can be found on ESPN.com.