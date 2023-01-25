No. 9 Softballs Scott selected for USA Softballs Top 50 Watch List





AUSTIN, Texas For fifth time under fifth year head coach Mike White the softball program of the University of Texas was recognized by the USA Softball-organization Wednesday-morning, then a sophomore Mia Scott was selected to the Top 50 Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Scott joins Jane Jefferson , Hailey Dolcini , Mary Jacob , Shea O’Leary and Miranda Elish as Longhorn’s softball student-athletes who will be waitlisted since White took the helm of the program in 2018. Just six days ago, Scott was unanimously selected to the 12-member 2023 Big 12 Softball Preseason Team. That honor came after she won All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team, and NFCA All-Central Region Second Team recognition last season. In her first season at the 2022 Forty Acres, Scott finished her freshman campaign with a .377 batting average, .443 on-base percentage and a .554 slugging percentage. In 204 at bats over 64 games, the Angleton, Texas native gave up 77 hits, including 23 extra basehits. In addition, she drove in 38 runs, walked 25 and swept 26 stolen bases. The 2023 Top 50 Watch List highlights student-athletes from 26 universities and nine different athletic conferences. Of the 50 recognized Division I softball students, 11 came from the Big 12 Conference, which was the second most by a single conference after the Southeastern Conference’s 18. The Top 25 Finalists for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award will be announced on Wednesday, April 19. While a student-athlete does not have to be on the Watch List to qualify for the Top 25, the final USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the Top 25 Finalists. The Player of the Year will be announced prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series. Recognized as the preeminent individual award in NCAA Division I softball, Texas joins UCLA and Oklahoma as the only softball programs in the country to win the USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year award three times when former Longhorn pitching legend Cat Ostermann the trophy in 2003, 2005 and 2006.

