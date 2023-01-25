Five things to know: The women’s trail travels to Illinois and Indiana





MADISON, Wis. The 17th ranked Wisconsin women’s track and field team continues its indoor season, participating in two different meets this weekend. All runners and pitchers will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, to compete in the Indiana University Relays on Friday and Saturday. Events begin Friday at 5pm CT and Saturday at 10:15am CT. Athletes competing in the pentathlon, long jump, triple jump and pole vault will travel Friday through Saturday to Champaign, Illinois, for the Illini Challenge. Events will begin at 11am CT on Friday and 10:15am CT on Saturday. Here are five events to watch this weekend. 1. THROW WITH THE TIE: The pitchers will compete alongside redshirt junior Indiana runners Chloe Lindman headliner of the weight throw. Lindeman sets a school record in the event last weekend. She won the event with a throw of 74 feet, 7 inches, bettering her previous record by over two feet. She broke a four-year-old UW record, beating Banke Oginni’s previous mark of 73-3 1/4 in 2019. Her throw now leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth nationally. She will be joined by fellow badgers Olivia Roberts and Abbie Schiller , who also earned podium finishes this weekend. In the shot put, redshirt senior Josie Schafer back in action this week. 2. ROUNDS AND MORE ROUNDS: A strong field of distance runners will compete in Indiana this weekend. Senior Victoria Heiligenthal leads the Badgers in the mile after running 4 minutes 48.39 seconds last weekend. Six other UW athletes placed in the top 10 last weekend, including a graduate student Lucinda Crouch and red shirt junior Shea Ruhley placed in the top five for the team with times of 4:48.81 and 4:50.15 respectively. Junior Samantha Steph leads the Badgers to finish fifth in the 3,000 meters in 9:29.96. 3. QUICK TIES: sprint star Kiley Robbins leads the Badgers in the dashes. Robbins took second place in the 60 meters at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational last weekend, with a time of 7.45. Seniors Destiny Cap and Taylor Gilling both set personal bests this season. Robbins also leads the team in the 200 meters with 24.73 on the Wieczorek. 4. HORDENHOOD: Senior Destiny Cap remains a force to be reckoned with in the 60m hurdles. Huven finished fifth, breaking her own school record with a time of 8.14 in the semi-finals and final. Her time leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally this season. 5. HOW HIGH CAN YOU GO: sophomore Julia Moore led the Badger competitors in the Iowa pole vault and returns this weekend alongside other event athletes. Moore had the highest clearance of 12-9 last weekend for a second-place finish, placing her 10th on the UW indoor performance list. Two other badgers were next to her in the top five — Tia Dorshorst was fourth after erasing 12-5 , and Lauren Bilal tied for fifth with a 12-1 clearance. Fans can follow the action @badgertrackxc on Twitter and Instagram, and a recap of the meet will be posted on UWBadgers.com shortly after the game.

