Track and Field is preparing for a few weekend meetings





LUBBOCK, Texas Arizona is sending entrants to both the Texas Tech Open Multis and the UW Invitational this weekend. The Texas Tech Open Multis will take place in Lubbock, Texas, from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, while the UW Invitational will be held in Seattle, Washington, on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28. The Texas Tech Open Multis begin Thursday at 11 p.m. MST with the men’s heptathlon 60-meter. On Friday, events begin at 10:30am MST with the men’s heptathlon 60m hurdles and Saturday begins with the women’s shot put at 9:00am MST. Live results for all events at the Texas Tech Open Multis can be found here.The encounter can also be streamed on ESPN+. The two-day UW Invitational kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. MST with the women’s weight throw and the women’s 60-meter hurdles. Saturday begins with the women’s 3km at 10:30am MST. Live results from all events on the UW Invitational can be found here. Last Friday, Arizona opened the season strong, with the highlight Talie Bonds and Jordan Spirit breaking school records in the 60-meter hurdles and the shot put. In addition, seven competitors, including Bonds and Geist, won their event and also set 16 new personal bests. In addition, six Wildcats posted NCAA Top 16 marks: Geist (one in shot put), Bonds (six in 60 m hurdles, 15 in high jump), Alex Porpacz (Seven in high jump), Zak Lando (11 in shot put), and Youssef Koudsi (13 in shot put). The men’s team enters the weekend ranked 23rd in the USTFCCCA rankings. On Tuesday, January 24, Geist was also named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week for his record-breaking performance at the Lumberjack Team Challenge. His school record throw of 21.48 m (70-5.75) is the 10th all-time in NCAA history for the indoor shot put. Geist and the Wildcats will look to repeat that success this weekend with two new opportunities. A recap of the game will be posted on ArizonaWildcats.com with details of the game results. Live updates will also be posted to @ArizonaTrack on Twitter. WHO IS IN

GENTLEMEN

Isaac Davis , Dominic Gehr , Jordan Ghost , Braden Hasher , Logan Hasher , Carl Hicks , Jacorey Jones , Razeen Khalidun , Tanner Chickens , Youssef Koudsi , Zak Lando , Text Lopez , Diego Marquez , James Onanubosi , Cooper Quigley , Reinaldo Rodrigues , Russo falls , Ian Sanchez Lopez , Iker Sanchez Lopez , Kristjan Sigfinnsson , Evan Simmons , Sir Jonathan Sims , Trayvion White-Austin LADIES

Free Abueg , Esther Akinlosotu , Talie Bonds , Jenica Bosko , Kate Daily , ava david , Lauryn Ford , Emma Gates , Bridget Hanley , Tabenisa Havea , Neysia Howard , Tenley Hughes , Sailor Hutton , Ajaysha Lewis , Lauryn love , Alice Lyesina , Kara Mickelson , Paris Mikinski , Johnny Mitchell , Presley money , Athens Montgomery , Mackenna Orie , Rylee Perkins , Alex Porpacz , Holland Powers , Diana Ramos , Skylar Seven , Taylor wise

