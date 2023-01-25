Volleyball Adds Six Transfers – Wichita State Athletics





WICHITA, Kan. —Head coach Chris Lamb announced the addition of six transfer student-athletes to the Wichita State volleyball program. Barbara Koehler – OH – Junior – Southwest Florida Koehler was named the 2022 NJCAA DI Volleyball Player of the Year and AVCA Two-Year College Player of the Year after leading Florida SouthWestern to their first NJCAA National Championship in program history. She was named championship tournament MVP after recording a double-double in the championship game, one of seven double-doubles of the season. The 6’0 outside hitter reached 20 kills in a game twice this season, including a 20 kill, 17 dig double-double in her season opener against Trinity Valley. Koehler averaged 3.74 kills per set on a .324 batting percentage for the year, with 45 service aces and 225 digs. The Brazil native of Mato Grosso was a two-time First Team All-NJCAA Region VIII selection and a two-time FirstTeam All-Suncoast Conference pick. She leaves as the all-time Southwestern leader in both kills and aces. Brooklyn Leggett – OH/RS – Redshirt Sophomore – Colorado Mesa Leggett appeared in 47 sets for Colorado Mesa this season after redshirting in 2021. The Draper, Utah native scored 42 kills, highlighted by a season-best 11 in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, followed by six more against # 1 ranked Metropolitan State. Leggett was named to the 2020 AVCA All-America Watch List prior to her senior season at Corner Canyon High School, earning All-State honors twice. Leggett, a 2019 AVCA Phenom List pick, is also the Corner Canyon school record holder in the high jump. GabiMaas – DS/L – Sophomore – TCU Maas overcame an injury early in the season and appeared in 15 of TCU’s last 17 games, helping the Horned Frogs to a third-place finish in the Big 12 and an NCAA tournament spot. The Aurora, Colorado native finished her true freshman season with 29 digs and a pair of service aces, picking up one each against Iowa State and Texas Tech. She set a season high with seven road digs in Kansas. Prior to her time at TCU, Maas played at Cherokee Trail High School where she averaged 5.7 points per set as a senior to earn All-State honorable mention and a place in the 5A Colorado Coaches’ All-Star Game. Megan Reilly – OH – Redshirt Sophomore – Arizona State Reilly will make her collegiate debut with the Shockers after being redshirted at Arizona State after a standout prep career at Northfield High School in Minnesota. As a senior, she was included in the 2020 Under Armor All-America Watchlist to go along with First Team All-State, All-Metro and All-Region honors. Reilly holds the Northfield school record for both career and single-match kills, finishing her high school career with a .380 batting percentage over the course of her six seasons as a varsity player. Izzi Strand – S – Senior – UC San Diego Strand started all 30 games last season as a setter for UC San Diego, averaging 9.4 assists per set while also contributing 106 kills. Defensively, the 6’1 setter averaged 2.32 digs per set and broke in 44 blocks. Strand made a season-high 59 assists against Long Beach State, one of 12 games of the season with at least 40 helpers. She had a season-best 18 digs against Cal, and nearly recorded a triple-double against Cal State Northridge with eight kills, 44 assists and 10 digs. Strand also played in 13 games as a sophomore in 2021, but her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally born in Bellevue, Washington, but born in Danville, California, Strand was a Third Team All-State selection at Monte Vista High School. Maddie Wilson – MB – Sophomore – Idaho Wilson racked up 140 kills as a true freshman in Idaho, in addition to 68 blocks, including a team-best 16 solo rejections. She reached triple-digit kills, culminating in a season-best 17 terminations against Delaware State. Wilson scored five or more blocks four times, including 10 blocks in just three sets against Tarleton State. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native finished the year with a .235 batting percentage and added six aces from the service line. Wilson was a First Team All-State selection as a senior in 2021 and helped lead Palmer Ridge High School to a 4A State Championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2023/1/25/volleyball-adds-six-transfers.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos