Know the Enemy: Virginia Tech Football 2023 Home Opponents

In less than a week, the ACC will unveil its highly anticipated 2023 football schedule, which will introduce the 3-3-5 model and eliminate the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions.

Let’s see which teams will make the trip to Blacksburg this upcoming football season.

NC state

While the Wolfpack (8-5, 4-4 ACC) welcomes a new quarterback, he’s no stranger to Tech fans, as former Virginia gunfighter Brennan Armstrong has brought his talents to Raleigh. Head coach Dave Doeren, with Armstrong on the squad, has a new offensive coordinator in Robert Anae, who was Armstrong’s OC before going to Syracuse as OC last year. Known for his strong defense, Wolfpack all-ACC performer Payton Wilson returned to linebacker and cornerback Aydan White, who had four interceptions last season, and is coming off a year ranked No. 11 nationally in rush defense (100.7 ypg) .

Ancient lordship

Virginia Tech begins the season with the Monarchs for the second year in a row and this time will host ODU at Lane Stadium during the season opener. Former coordinators together at Penn State, ODU head coach Ricky Rahne and Tech head coach Brent Pry will face each other for the second time, after last year’s game in Norfolk. The Monarchs, who went 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt) last season and ranked No. 12 nationally in red zone defense, return their leading tackler in linebacker Jason Henderson, an All-American who made 186 tackles had in his name. Conversely, the Hokies welcome the former All-Sun Belt wide receiver Ali Jennings from ODU.

pit

After a 37-35 bowl victory in the Sun Bowl over then-No. 18 UCLA, Pitt (9-4, 5-3 ACC) enters 2023 on a five-game winning streak and welcomes another fellow ACC quarterback to his roster, like NC State, in Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec. But it loses a slew of All-ACC picks, including running back Israel Abanikanda (1,805 all-purpose yards, 21 TDs). Pat Narduzzi, who will coach his ninth season at Pitt this fall, is one of the longest-tenured ACC head coaches, facing Pry when he was the defensive coordinator at Penn State. With Abanikanda leaving for the NFL, the Panthers will be on Rodney Hammond Jr. (460 m, 5 touchdowns) leaning to be the go-to guy on the run back.

Purdue

The Boilermakers (8-6, 6-3 B1G) enter their inaugural season with Ryan Walters, formerly the defensive coordinator at Illinois, as their head coach. He was named 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year last month and hired Graham Harrell (Offensive Coordinator; formerly West Virginia’s OC) and Kevin Kane (Defensive Coordinator; formerly Illinois’ LB Coach). Purdue is coming off a Big Ten West division championship and Big Ten title game, but loses its starting quarterback, No. 1 wide receiver and first-string tight end. New play-caller Harrell will try to evade the Texas transfer Hudson Card at quarterback, while Walters and Kane expect safety Sanoussi Kane, the team’s top tackler in 2022 (72), to carry the torch defensively.

Syracuse

It was a fascinating story of two halves for the Dutch (7-6, 4-4 ACC) last season, winning the first six games and then losing in six of the last seven. Head coach Dino Babers, entering his eighth season with ‘Cuse, welcomes two new coordinators as he loses his running back star to Sean Tucker. Tucker finished his career as Syracuse’s third all-time leading rusher (3,182 yards) and will be big shoes to fill heading into 2023, but the Orange returns to Garrett Shrader (2,640 passing yards, 26 touchdowns). Defensively, the Orange has new defense coordinator Rocky Long, a well-respected coach who has 20 years of head coaching experience at the FBS level, and he will look to maintain the 3-3-5 defense Cuse has recently executed and will lean heavily on star linebacker Marlowe Wax (team-high 91 tackles) to lead the defense.

Wake up Boss

The Demon Deacons (8-5, 3-5 ACC) picked up eight wins last year and had three losses that were one-possession games, including ACC champion Clemson in overtime. The group, led by head coach Dave Clawson (10th season), loses its quarterback in Sam Hartman (transferred to Notre Dame), but is expected to go to Mitch Griffis under center, who had a nice showing against VMI last fall. Griffis will have plenty of options on the outside to get the rock to, with the Deacs returning two wide receivers who each had nine touchdowns in 2022 Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks. Meanwhile, Wake has two of his top three tacklers back, including linebacker Chase Jones (74 tackles, 6 TFLs) and defensive back Chelen Garnes (71 tackles, 1 INT).