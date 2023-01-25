No. 16 Duke, 12th ranked Virginia Tech to clash Thursday night





THE OPENING TIP Fresh off a 62-50 victory over Syracuse on Sunday, No. 16 Duke finished a short two-game homestand with another top-20 matchup, hosting No. 12/10 Virginia Tech on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. live on ACC Network.

Pam Ward and Brooke Weisbrod call the action on ACC Network while Chris Edwards radio call the game on Learfield’s Blue Devil Sports Network.

Duke checks in at No. 16 in both the Week 11 Associated Press (AP) and USA Today Coaches Polls.

In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, the Blue Devils are ranked eighth (as of January 25).

Defense has been the showpiece for the Blue Devils this season as the team has won each of its games by an average of 21.8 points and held each of its opponents below their season average, including taking 11 of 19 to 50 points or less.

Duke has held his foes to 50.9 points per game with 34.7 percent shooting from the floor, marks currently fourth and 13th respectively in the NCAA, as well as first in the ACC (as of Jan. 25).

Duke has found his stride from distance lately, taking down his treys at a 41.8 percent clip in ACC play.

The Blue Devils have received a huge boost from their reserves, averaging 25.2 points from the bench.

Duke and Virginia Tech meet for the 33rd all-time, with 27 games in favor of the Blue Devils.

While Duke has won six of its last 10 games, the Hokies won the series last year with wins on December 30 (77-55) and January 13 (65-54). SHARE THE WEALTH Duke’s first five from senior Elizabeth Balogun junior Kennedy Brown sophomore Shayean Day-Wilson and Regan Richardson and senior Celestia Taylor have given the Blue Devils a steady hand this season, collectively accounting for 67.8 percent (46.7 points) of the team’s 68.7 points per game.

junior sophomore and and senior have given the Blue Devils a steady hand this season, collectively accounting for 67.8 percent (46.7 points) of the team’s 68.7 points per game. Taylor has posted double-digits in 14 of 19 games this season, followed by Balogun with 11. Day-Wilson has posted nine double-digit games, while Richardson and Brown have posted seven each.

Taylor leads the offensive line for Duke, averaging 12.5 points per game with Balogun (10.7) and Day-Wilson (8.8) in second and third. Brown and Richardson round out the group with 7.8 and 6.9 points per game, respectively.

Duke’s depth has been on full display as the Blue Devils have had seven different leading scorers in 19 games this season, with Taylor (6) and Balogun (5) finishing high with the team on multiple occasions.

The squad consists of 10 players who play an average of at least 12 minutes per game, with four playing an average of 20 minutes per game: Taylor (27.9), Brown (24.3), Day-Wilson (23.4) and Balogun (22. 3).

As a team, Duke ranks fifth in the ACC in field goal percentage (.442), assisting on 295 of 491 field goals scored (.601) for an average of 15.5 dimes per game—tied for third in the ACC.

The Blue Devils are also second in the ACC in turnover margin (+3.95), third in free throw percentage (.757), tied for third in three-point field goal percentage (.333), fourth in scoring margin (+17.79) as well as sixth in assist/ turnover ratio (1.01). DISRUPT THE PEACE ELITE BLUE DEVIL DEFENSE Disruptive defense has been the calling card for the Blue Devils early in the season as the team ranks among the nation’s elite and has held its opponents to 50.9 points per game while trailing 34.7 percent of the field.

Those numbers check in at fourth and 13th, respectively, in the NCAA, while ranking first in the ACC (as of Jan. 25).

Duke also ranks seventh in Defensive Rating, giving his opponents just 0.663 points per possession.

The Blue Devils have won each of their games by an average of 21.8 points and held each of their opponents below their season average, including 11 of 19 to 50 points or less.

In addition to leading the league in scoring defense and field goal defense, the Blue Devils are also first in the ACC in rebounding defense (30.37), second in three-point defense (.265), third in defensive rebound percentage (.739) and rebound margin (+ 7.74), fifth in steals (9.58) and sixth in blocks (4.63). DUKE IN THE NATIONAL RANKING Duke checks in at No. 16 in both the Week 12 Associated Press (AP) and USA Today Coaches Polls.

The Blue Devils also rank 10th in the ESPN Women’s Basketball Power Rankings.

According to the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, the Blue Devils are eighth nationally (as of January 25), second in the ACC, with an undefeated record at home (9-0), a 7-1 in real road games and are 1- 1 in neutral site games.

With an average opponent NET ranking of nine, the Blue Devils are 3-2 against teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET Rankings this season and 10-2 against the top 100, including wins over NC State (No. 12), Louisville (No. 33), Virginia (No. 40), FGCU (No. 57), and Oregon State (No. 58). Duke’s two losses are against UConn and North Carolina, who check in at No. 2 and No. 19, respectively, in the NET. MORE EFFICIENCY Duke’s trio of Elizabeth Balogun , Shayean Day-Wilson and Celestia Taylor have seen an increase in their efficiency, especially on the offensive side.

, and have seen an increase in their efficiency, especially on the offensive side. Taylor, the team’s leading scorer this season, has averaged 14.3 points on 43.6 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from distance since the start of ACC play.

She has scored double digits in seven of eight games, including a season-high 23 points to help the Blue Devils win the then No. 6 NC state, 72-58.

In non-conference play, Taylor put up 11.2 points at 44.0 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three.

Day-Wilson has improved her game since the schedule moved to conference play, improving her scoring average by nearly three points while increasing her shooting percentage.

After posting 8.8 ppg on 38.1 percent and 35.7 percent shooting splits in non-conference play, the sophomore has averaged 11.5 points on 45.5 percent from field and 48.0 percent from deep.

In eight league appearances, Balogun has increased both her scoring (10.9) and recovering (6.5) averages while maintaining roughly the same efficiency in shooting from the field and beyond the arc.

Balogun shot 53.2 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in non-conference play, while ACC play saw her shoot 52.9 percent and 40.0 percent, respectively.

During this stretch, Balogun scored in double digits in five games, including back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Louisville (20 pts, 10 rebs) and at Wake Forest (12 pts, 10 rebs). DISTANCE WARM-UP After a slow start from center to open the season, the Blue Devils have settled in and are starting to find their stride from three-point land.

Since play began in conferences, Duke has toppled its treys at a 41.8 percent clip, compared to just 34.3 percent in non-conference action.

The Blue Devils have shot more than 40 percent in four of eight games, while seven Duke players have combined for 48 three-pointers.

Celestia Taylor led the attack with 18 treys, followed by Shayean Day-Wilson with 12 triples.

led the attack with 18 treys, followed by with 12 triples. Elizabeth Balogun and Vanessa deJesus have silvered six apiece, Ashley Jackson emptied five, Regan Richardson has netted three and Taya Corosdale added one. A QUICK LOOK AT THE HOKIES Virginia Tech (16-3, 6-3 ACC) enters the game on Thursday after a 74-57 victory over Wake Forest Sunday in Blacksburg.

The Hokies own the second-highest-scoring defense (57.1) in the conference, checking in at No. 4 in scoring offense with 75.1 points per game.

Virginia Tech has four athletes who average 10 or more points per game: Elizabeth Kitley (18.7), Georgia Amoore (14.4), Taylor Soule (12.1), and Kayana Traylor (11.6).

Kitley leads rebounding efforts with 11.1 boards per game, while Amoore leads the team in assists with 5.5 per game. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils will play three of their next four on the road, starting with a trip to Tallahassee for a date with No. 24 Florida State on Sunday, January 29 at 2 p.m., on ACC Network. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

