Kowalik and Coffel placed on USA Softball Top-50 Watch List – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. Kentucky Softball senior Kayla Kowalik and junior Erin Coffel have both been placed on the USA Softball top-50 player of the year watchlist, the organization announced Wednesday-afternoon. It is the first time in program history that two players from the UK have been listed. Voted by the media and USA Softball’s head coaches, the list serves as the starting point for the national player of the year conversation. Each voting member must consider the top-50 watchlist at the start of the season, with the list narrowing down to a final three as the season progresses and ultimately the NPOY award to be presented at the 2023 Women’s College World Series . The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the athletic conferences with 18 athletes, followed by the Big 12 Conference with 11. In addition to being awarded the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, USA Softball is now in its 21st season of presenting the ESPN .com/ USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll to be announced on Tuesday during the regular season. Kowalik has hit over .450 in each of her last two seasons at Lexington and was an All-Southeastern Conference performer in three of her four years in her time as a Wildcat. She was in the running for National Player of the Year in 2021 and hit .500 for the season, setting a new single-season record for the Kentucky Softball program. Coffel became the sixth player in UK history to be named a 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and served as a second-team representative. The Bremen, Indiana native was also First Team All-SEC, First Team All-Region and became the first player in British history to win SEC Player of the Week twice in the same season in 2022. Kentucky will open the 2023 season on Friday, February 10 at the NFCA Lead-Off Classic in Clearwater, Florida with a doubleheader against St. Johns and Louisville. The tournament will take place at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex and tickets are on sale now. For the latest UK Softball news, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.

